New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday withdrew its earlier order that makes it compulsory to wear a mask even while driving alone. Earlier, the Delhi High Court termed Delhi government’s order to mandatorily wear masks in a car even while driving alone as “absurd”.

“It is a Delhi government order, why don’t you withdraw it. It is absurd actually. You are sitting in your own car and you must wear the mask?” the bench said.

The observation by the bench came when the counsel representing the Delhi government shared an incident of a man being challaned for not wearing a mask while sitting in his car along with his mother and sipping coffee with windows up.