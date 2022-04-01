New Delhi: Days after Indian oil companies hiked the prices of domestic cooking gas (LPG), Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) on Friday also raised the rates of domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by 16.5% in Delhi and the NRC to “partially cover the hike in input gas cost”. Now, with an increase of Rs 5 per standard cubic meter (SCM), PNG will cost Rs 41.61 per unit, while in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad, it would be Rs 41.71 after the increase of Rs 5.85 per SCM.Also Read - Heatwave Alert! Delhi, UP, Haryana To Witness Soaring Temperature Tomorrow

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) today increased domestic PNG price by 16.5%. Rs 5.85/SCM increased w.e.f. 01.04.22 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. Applicable price in Gautam Budh Nagar would be Rs 41.71/SCM: IGL Earlier on March 24 PNG price was increased by Rs 1/SCM pic.twitter.com/9V0qI7ihSh — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2022

The move came hours after IGL hiked the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Delhi by 80 paise per kg on the back of the government raising input natural gas prices to record levels. CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to Rs 60.81 per kg from Rs 60.01.

IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buy imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal units from USD 2.9. This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said. Prices have gone up by about Rs 8.50 per kg this year alone. The company has, however, not changed the price of natural gas piped to household kitchens for cooking