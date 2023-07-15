Home

‘More than a daughter for me’: Anupam Kher wishes Satish Kaushik’s kid Vanshika on birthday

Anupam Kher writes a heartfelt birthday note for Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika Kaushik. He posted multiple pictures on Instagram and wrote ‘More than a daughter to me’.

Satish Kaushik passed away on March 08 at the age of 66. (Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has always been a pillar of support for his late friend Satish Kaushik’s family since his untimely death. Mr India fame Satish Kaushik died earlier this year at the age of 66 suffering a cardiac arrest and his death sent shock waves throughout the film industry. His daughter Vanshika Kaushik also struggled to cope with the loss of her father at a young age. Since then, Anupam Kher stood beside the family and was seen sharing videos with Vanshika. Recently, he shared an adorable post on Instagram for Vanshika’s 11th birthday and called her ‘more than a daughter for me’.

In the Instagram post, The Kashmir Files actor shared a string of throwback pictures, featuring his mother Dulari Kher, Vanshika, Satish Kaushik and his wife Shashi Kaushik. The collection of photos captured priceless moments among the family members.

Anupam Kher’s wishes for Vanshika

Anupam Kher’s emotional message for the munchkin left Bollywood stars and netizens emotional. Posting a streak of pictures, Kher captioned, “Happy birthday my dearest darling #Vanshika! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May all your dreams come true. I know you will miss #Papa today. But he is wishing you and also singing the #HappyBirthdayVanshika song for you! Everybody loves you. You are more than a daughter to me. You are amazing, gorgeous, brilliant, bright, funny and unique. All my love, prayers and blessings on your special day and for the rest of your life! Jeete raho aur hamesha khush raho!”

Here’s Anupam’s cute post:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CutHmM_I4tM/?img_index=1

Reactions to the heartfelt birthday note

The actor’s heartfelt birthday note resonated with many. Mahima Chaudhry, Chunky Panday, and Isha Koppikar Narang also took to the comments section to wish Vanshika on her special day.

Fans also chimed in with the actor and left messages for the birthday girl. A user commented, “Happy birthday dear Vanshika! God bless you. Grow up into a beautiful person and make your dad and Anupam uncle proud.” Another user wrote, “We really miss the legend with her cute daughter and thanks to @anupampkher sir for posting and making her birthday memorable”. “Bless you Vanshika. Your dad will always be around in some or the other form. Thanks Anupam sir for taking care of this special princess. She will reach heights where satish ji wished her to reach,” read another.

Anupam Kher promises to host party for Vanshika

Last month, Anupam Kher posted a video on Instagram that had a heartfelt conversation with Vanshika at length. During their conversation, when the actor asked the little one about what gift she wanted, she expressed that she only wanted him to be present at her birthday party. After this conversation, Anupam Kher promised to host a special party for Vanshika.

Satish Kaushik’s demise

Satish Kaushik breathed his last on March 8 this year after suffering a cardiac arrest at the age of 66. The Mr India fame star was a versatile actor, director, writer, and producer, who left his mark in the Indian film industry with films like Saajan Chale Sasural and Judaai.

Kaushik’s unique sense of humour and impeccable performances were always cherishing for the viewers. Before moving to Mumbai, he started his acting career as a stage actor, featuring in plays across Delhi. After his demise, Anupam Kher held a special prayer to celebrate Kaushik’s legacy.

Anupam Kher’s Workfront

Anupam Kher will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s anthology film, Metro In Dino. In addition to that, he will feature in The Vaccine War, a film delving into the role of India in the global race for a Covid-19 vaccine. Furthermore, he is roped in Kangana Ranaut’s directorial venture, Emergency.

