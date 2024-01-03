Home

Killer Soup Trailer Out: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma Unleash Mysteries and Mayhem in This Crazy, Chaotic Series | WATCH

The makers of anticipated Netflix series Killer Soup released the trailer of the show. The series is enough for people to stay hooked till last. 'Killer Soup' will be released on Netflix on 11 January 2024.

Killer Soup Trailer Released

We know that when Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma share the screen, it is going to be a powerpack performance of thrill, love, humour and action. To make this belief more solid, the makers of one of the anticipated Netflix series ‘Killer Soup‘ featuring Bajpayee and Sensharma released the trailer of the series on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform shared the trailer of the series, and the 2-minute 22-second trailer was enough for people to realise that the series is filled with craziness and chaos. The trailer features Konkona and Manoj in the lead roles.

Taking to Insta, the official page of Netflix wrote, “Umesh and Swathi are stirring up the most bizarre crime thriller of the year- and the secrets are about to boil over! KILLER SOUP TRAILER OUT NOW!!.” as they shared the trailer. The trailer gives a glimpse of the Wake Up Sid actor’s life, who plays the role of Swathi Shetty. Shetty, who is a budding cook, wishes for the entire world to enjoy her soup. However, with one single mishap, there is an entire chain of reactions and frantic cover-ups which take place making it hard for Swathi and her partner to survive.

Take a look at the trailer here:



On the other hand, Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Swathi’s lover Umesh. The actor during an interview said, “For the first time in my career, I will be playing a double role, both starkly different from each other. I trusted Abhishek Chaubey’s directorial prowess, Netflix as collaborators, and a stellar cast that breathed life into characters to create a surreal pot-boiler unlike any other stemming from an accidental crime. At its heart, Killer Soup is a crime thriller that blends multiple genres, making it a delicious serving that everyone can enjoy.”

Apart from Bajpayee and Sensharam, the movie also features Nasser, Sayaji Shinde, Lal, Anbuthasan, Anula Navlekar and Kani Kusruti in pivotal roles. The series is helmed by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Chetana Kowshik and Honey Trehan. The series is enough for people to stay hooked till last. ‘Killer Soup’ will be released on Netflix on 11 January 2024

