Tamannaah Bhatia Comes Onboard For Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa Opposite John Abraham

Tamannaah Bhatia has joined forces with director Nikkhil Advani. After Jee Karda and Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah is all set to star in Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

It will be the first time John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia will star opposite each other. (Credits: Instagram)

Tamannaah Bhatia has always won hearts with her remarkable performances. After impressing movie enthusiasts with her performance in her latest releases Lust Stories 2 and Jee Karda, Tamannaah has teamed up with Pathaan star John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in Vedaa. The Nikkhil Advani directorial is produced by Emmay Entertainment, Zee Studios, and JA Entertainment. Vedaa is written by Aseem Arora. With an eye on a theatrical release in 2024, the high-octane action-drama recently started its shoot in Rajasthan. The film is said to feature never-before seen sequences, as per reports. It will be the first time John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia will star opposite each other.

Tamannaah Bhatia Joins The Cast Of Vedaa

Taking to Twitter, Tamannaah shared the news with her fans and wrote, “Thrilled and grateful to embark on this exciting new journey with the #Vedaa family for a very special role! Cannot wait to work alongside this amazing cast and crew.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Nikkhil Advani On Tamannaah Bhatia’s Role

Nikkhil Advani remarked in a statement, “Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us.”

Nikkhil Advani also shared a picture of himself with John Abraham, Tamannaah to announce the update about Vedaa’s star cast. “Team #Vedaa is privileged to have the wonderful and effervescent @tamannaahspeaks join the cast for a special, pivotal role. The stakes just got bigger!!,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Fans React To Tamannaah Bhatia In Vedaa

Fans were eagerly awaiting Tamannaah sharing the screen space with John Abraham. One user said, “Awesome to see you Ma’am with John Abraham sir.”

Awesome to see you Mam with John Abraham sir — Farid@dainiksaveranews (@Faridsavera2634) July 13, 2023



“Congratulations Tamannaah. Signing on Auspicious Ekadashi is a powerful start for you. My best wishes for big success Hare Krishna,” another commented.

Congratulations Tamannah. Signing on Auspicious Ekadashi is powerful start for you

My best wishes for big success hare krishna — Prathosh (@Prathosh2021) July 13, 2023

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Future Projects

Tamannaah Bhatia, is on cloud nine basking in the success of Lust Stories 2. Apart from Vedaa, Tamannaah will feature in Jailer opposite Rajinikanth. She will also appear opposite Chiranjeevi in Bholaa Shankar. Tamannaah Bhatia has the films Bandra, Aranmanai 4 and Pon Ondru Kanden in the pipeline as well.

