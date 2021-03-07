Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Recruitment 2021: The Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has invited applications for the Assistant Foreman (Mining) & Mining Mate Grade–I posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for HCL Job Notification 2021 through the prescribed applications format on or before 05 April 2021. The candidates must note that to register as an Assistant Foreman (Mining) and Mining Mate Grade–I in the official portal. Also Read - West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 165 Apprentice Posts at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in

The candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of educational qualifications and other eligibility criteria before submission of application.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned all the important dates below:

Opening Date for Submission of Offline Application form: 05 March 2021

Closing Date for Submission of Offline Application form: 05 April 2021

Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) Assistant Foreman (Mining) & Mining Mate Grade–I Details

Assistant Foreman (Mining): 11 Posts

Mining Mate Grade–I: 15 Posts

Assistant Foreman (Mining):

Diploma in Mining Engineering or Matric Pass. Three years of experience in large underground metalliferous mines or 06 years of experience in large underground metalliferous mines out of which at least one year in supervisory capacity.

Age Limit: 35 years.

Mining Mate Grade–I: Diploma in Mining Engineering or Matric Pass. 03 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines or 06 years experience in large underground metalliferous mines. Age Limit: 35 years.

Salary:

Assistant Foreman (Mining): Rs. 18480-3%-Rs. 45400.

Mining Mate Grade–I: Rs. 18280-3%-Rs. 38670.