Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao To Share Screen With Triptii Dimri In His Next

Rajkumar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is touted to be a pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s.

Rajkummar Rao In Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood who has perfectly struck a balance between creative and commercial cinema. Now, his fans have another reason to celebrate as the actor has announced his next. Rajkummar Rao has signed a quirky family drama named Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. He will be seen sharing screen space with actress Triptii Dimri in his next. The project is touted to be a ‘pure masala entertainer set in the swinging 90s’. Dream Girl fame director Raaj Shaandilyaa will be helming the movie.

Rajkummar Rao Announces His Next

Announcing his next, Rajkummar Rao shared a poster of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on his official Instagram account, along with the caption, “Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya???” The poster features the name of the film written in bright colours, including the image of a CD. The leading lady of the drama, Triptii Dimri also shared the poster on her social media handle.

Bankrolled by T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, and Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez, the film will mark the first professional collaboration of the lead pair. The flick will see songs and a background score rendered by the composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Further details regarding the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will be unveiled in time.

Rajkummar Rao’s Professional Lineup

Up next, Rajkummar Rao has an exciting lineup ahead. He will be seen essaying the role of Bhagat Singh. While not much is known about his biopic, the actor claimed during an interaction with Pinkvilla that he is very passionate about the freedom fighter and his journey.

Additionally, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen reprising his role of Vicky in the second installment of the 2018 drama Stree.

Furthermore, Rajkummar Rao will also be seen headlining Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor.

Triptii Dimri In Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

On the other hand, Triptii Dimri has been roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited action thriller, Animal. The primary cast of the movie includes Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Animal is scheduled to reach the big screens on December 1 this year.

