1: Scam 1992 Smashes IMDb Record, Beats Breaking Bad, Chernobyl, And GoT in Ratings

The Indian content space on streaming platforms is constantly evolving with better stories. The latest show that has made the audience to sit up and hail the skills of Indian content-makers is Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story that's a web-series currently streaming on Sony LIV platform. The show has smashed the IMDb rating records and grabbed the #1 position on the list of IMDb's top-rated shows. What is more fascinating is that it has left behind the stellar ratings of other popular shows like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, and Breaking Bad.

1992 Scam has got an average score of 9.6/10, which is higher than GoT that has 9.2 ratings, Chernobyl with 9.4 ratings, Breaking Bad at 9.5, and Planet Earth II with a close 9.5 ratings on IMDb.

Directed by Hansal Mehta, 1992 Scam is the story of one of India's famous stock market scams. It introduces the audience to the story of Harshad Mehta who coined the word 'scam' for the Indian public. The episodes are all 50-minutes long as the content allows the audience to slowly absorb the story and live with it for a long time.

The show features Rajat Kapoor, Hemant Kher, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Anant Mahadevan, and Pratik Gandhi among others. Have you watched it yet?