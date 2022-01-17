Javed Akhtar Turns 77: Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar becomes a year older today, on January 17. His songs are enough for people to sing his name and go wild over his talent. Akhtar has given the world countless blockbuster hit songs and lines that continue to inspire people today over the course of his nearly five-decade career. He earned multiple honours for his lyrics during the next 30 years. With each passing decade, Akhtar experimented with the art form, creating unique poetry that was appropriate for the worlds of the films he worked on. From the soulful lyrics of ‘Iktara‘ (Wake up Sid) to the timeless romantic lyrics of ‘In Lamhon Ke Damaan Mein‘ (Jodha Akbar), he is a millennial writer at 77.Also Read - Veteran Lyricist Javed Akhtar Turns 77 Today, Best 5 Bollywood Songs Written By Him That Will Always Have Our Hearts

Here are 10 songs that make us want to sing them again and then again:

Shaam (Aisha)

Javed Akhtar writes words that match the mood of the song – the type that makes you smile and wonder! It’s the ideal tune to imagine playing in the background during a romantic nighttime date with a new romance. Also Read - Javed Akhtar Breaks Silence on Aryan Khan's Arrest by NCB: "Price Industry Has to Pay For Being High Profile"

“Shaam bhi koi jaise hai nadi, Lehar lehar jaise beh rahi hai Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Accuses Javed Akhtar of Extortion, Invasion Of Privacy In Fresh Complaint

Koi ankahi, koi ansuni

Baat dheemi-dheemi keh rahi hai, Kahin na kahin

Jaagi hui hai koi aarzoo, Kahin na kahin

Khoye hue se hai main aur tu”

Jashn-e-Bahara (Jodhaa Akbar)

Javed Akhtar wrote the lyrics for Jashn E Bahara Lyrics. It’s the perfect song for a beautiful bride walking to the man she loves through a swarm of her friends and family.

“Phool se khusboo khafa khafa hai gulshan mein,

Chupa hai koi ranj fiza ki chilman mein

Sare sehmein nazare hain, Soye soye vaqt ke dhare hain

Aur dil mein koi khoye si baatein hain”

Do Pal (Veer Zara)

Do Pal’s deep words convey the most heartbreaking tune that stirs your emotions. The lyrics, which tell the saga of two hearts, add to the song’s passion.

“Do pal ruka, Khwaabon ka karwan

Aur phir chal diye, Tum kahan hum kahan

Do pal ki thi, Yeh dilon ki dastaan

Aur phir chal diye, Tum kahan hum kahan”

Main Agar Kahoon (Om Shaanti Om)

The ecstatic sensation of describing your beloved, of letting them know how wonderful they are in your eyes that words can’t express. This spell can only be created by Javed Akhtar’s lyrics.

“Tumko paya hai toh jaise khoya hoon

Kehna chahoon bhi toh tumse kya kahoon

Tumko paya hai toh jaise khoya hoon

Kehna chahoon bhi toh tumse kya kahoon

Kisi zabaan mein bhi, Woh labz hi nahi”

Dil Dhadakne Do (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

Dil Dhadakne Do is a film that perfectly portrays the essence of life. The beauty of Javed Akhtar’s words are that listeners sing the entire song rather than just the hook line.

“Kab tak giney, hum dhadkane

Dil jaise dhadke dhadakne do

Kyun hai koi aag dabi, Shola jo bhadke bhadakne do

Humse dil ne kahin jo baatein aao maan le”

Kal Ho Naa Ho Title Song

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ says the narrator. For a whole generation, Akhtar created possibly his most successful song in the current period, highlighting actor Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma. The song has taken on a life of its own, thanks in large part to Akhtar’s words.

“Har ghadi badal raha hai roop zindagi

Chaav hai kahhi hai dhoop zidnagi

Har pal yahan jee bhar jiyo, Jo hai sama, kal ho na ho”

Iktara (Wake Up Sid)

Iktara’ is a compilation of hymns that will not put you to sleep, instead, it will urge you not to dream of perfect love, contentment, and success, but rather to leave no possibility open in your quest for them.

“Kyun dikhaye sapne tu sote jaagte

Jo barsein sapne boond boond

Nainon ko moond moond

Jo barsein sapne boond boond

Nainon ko moond moond”

Tumhi Dekho Na (Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna)

This is a tale about forbidden love. The two lovers who are not married try to ignore their hearts, but love eventually overcomes these obstacles and they become one

“Tumhi Dekho Na Yeh Kya Ho Gaya

Tumhara Hoon Main Aur Tum Meri

Main Hairaan Hoon Tumhen Kya Kahu

Ke Din Mein Hui Kaisi Chaandani

Jaagi Jaagi Si Hai Phir Bhi Khwaabon Mein Hai

Khoyi Khoyi Zindagi”

Yun Hi Chala Chal (Swades)

Javed Akhtar wrote some of his most profoundly philosophical lyrics to date in yet another Shahrukh Khan film. The director’s superb take on patriotism was enhanced by his words.

“Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi

Yun Hi Chala Chal Raahi

Kitni Hasin Hai Yeh Duniya

Bhool Saare JHumele,

Dekh Phoolon Ke Mele

Badi Rangeen Hai Yeh Duniya”

Dil Chahta Hai Title Song

The title track, which featured three youngsters in a fancy convertible with the top down has become something of an anthem for young people’s independence.

“Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Na Rahe Kabhi Yaaron Ke Bin

Din Din Bhar Ho Pyaari Baatein

Jhoome Shaame Gaayen Raatein

Masti Mein Rahe Dooba Dooba Hamesha Sama

Hum Ko Raahon Mein Yunhi Milti Rahe Khushiyaan”

And that is how millennials are most familiar with the mega artist.