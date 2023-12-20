Home

10 Years of Dhoom 3: Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates The Saga of Action With Aamir Khan And Uday Chopra – Check Viral Post

Iconic action-thriller Dhoom 3 featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, completed 10 years today. On the special occasion, Abhishek shared a nostalgic post. Check here.

Abhishek Bachchan shares nostalgic post as Dhoom 3 completes 10 years of release

Mumbai: Aamir Khan, Abhishek Bachchan’s iconic action-thriller Dhoom 3, has completed 10 years. The film, released on December 20, 2013, was a massive hit at the Box Office, grossing Rs 400 crore worldwide in just ten days. As the movie celebrates a decade since its release, Abhishek took a trip down memory lane. In a nostalgic gesture, the actor shared a series of pictures with co-stars Aamir Khan and Uday Chopra on Instagram.

Abhishek posted a collection of throwback pictures on Instagram with the caption “10 years of Dhoom 3” and added a folding hands emoji. The first picture that he posted shows him with Aamir, while the second post features the iconic bike sequence with Uday.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

As soon as Abhishek shared the post, several fans expressed their love for the film in the comment section. While one fan wrote, “Aamir Khan literally killed the franchise,” another commented, “Such a great movie! I recently watched it with my kids, and they loved it!” A fan also wrote, “We Want Dhoom 4.”

Dhoom 3, released in 2013 and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, quickly gained a dedicated fan following due to its cutting-edge plot. Following Abhishek’s post, his co-stars Jackie Shroff and Uday also marked the day by sharing the posters of the film on their Instagram stories.

Dhoom 3 provided the perfect adrenaline rush for fans, especially for those who are avid action-thriller enthusiasts. Set against the intriguing backdrop of a circus, the movie weaves a tale of revenge where the traditional distinctions between good and bad start to fade. The film depicts Abhishek and Uday engaging in a battle of wits against the mysterious Aamir Khan, and their on-screen chemistry brings a refreshing and intense dynamic to the narrative.

Apart from the intriguing storyline, the film boasts a captivating song list. From Malang to Bande Hain Hum Uske, the movie’s playlist was also a massive hit among fans. In addition to Abhishek Bachchan and Aamir Khan, the film also featured Katrina Kaif in a key role.

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.