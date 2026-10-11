K-drama fans who enjoy historical thrillers with secrets, unexpected twists, and complicated relationships have a new series to follow. 100 Days of Deception began with a tense opening episode, introducing a clever pickpocket whose attempt to make money pulls her into a much bigger and more dangerous situation. With an assassination plot and a mysterious gunman entering the picture, the story has plenty of unanswered questions. Starring Kim You-jung and Park Jin-young, the Korean drama is set in 1932, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Here is everything you need to know about 100 Days of Deception Episode 2 release date, time, and where to watch on OTT.
100 Days of Deception Episode 2 is scheduled to air on October 11, 2026, (Sunday). The series follows a weekend release schedule, with new episodes airing on Saturdays and Sundays. The K-drama has 16 episodes in total and follows Lee Ga-kyeong as she becomes involved in a secret mission linked to the Korean independence movement.
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100 Days of Deception episode 2 is scheduled to release at 9:10 pm Korean Standard Time (KST) in South Korea. Fans in India can watch 100 Days of Deception at around 5:40 pm IST on October 11, 2026, or later at night.
Viewers can watch 100 Days of Deception exclusively on Netflix, which carries the Korean series internationally. The platform’s official listing confirms the show and its lead cast, including Kim You-jung, Park Jin-young, and Kim Hyun-joo.
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The first episode of 100 Days of Deception introduces Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim You-jung), a skilled pickpocket in colonial-era Korea who dreams of escaping to America. Her life takes a dangerous turn when she steals a bag belonging to Yoo So-ran and discovers bullets hidden inside. Instead of getting rid of them, Ga-gyeong decides to demand money for their return.
She later disguises herself as a maid and enters So-ran’s home, unknowingly becoming involved in an assassination plot targeting the ruthless Inspector-General Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu).
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Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo-saeng), who are connected to the Korean independence movement, find their plans difficult to execute after Ga-gyeong’s arrival. Things escalate when a man disguised as a cake delivery person takes Ga-gyeong hostage at gunpoint. She tries to alert Sato Hideo (Park Jin-young), an interpreter for the Japanese colonial government and the Inspector-General’s adopted son, but he distrusts her after recognising her from a previous encounter. The episode ends with Ga-gyeong trapped in a dangerous situation that could change her life.
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