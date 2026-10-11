100 Days of Deception Episode 2 release date: When and where to watch Kim You-jung and Park Jin-young’s new K-drama on OTT

100 Days of Deception Episode 2 brings more suspense as Lee Ga-kyeong finds herself caught in a dangerous situation. Check the release date, streaming time in India, and more.

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100 Days of Deception (PC: Instagram)

K-drama fans who enjoy historical thrillers with secrets, unexpected twists, and complicated relationships have a new series to follow. 100 Days of Deception began with a tense opening episode, introducing a clever pickpocket whose attempt to make money pulls her into a much bigger and more dangerous situation. With an assassination plot and a mysterious gunman entering the picture, the story has plenty of unanswered questions. Starring Kim You-jung and Park Jin-young, the Korean drama is set in 1932, during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Here is everything you need to know about 100 Days of Deception Episode 2 release date, time, and where to watch on OTT.

100 Days of Deception Episode 2 release date

100 Days of Deception Episode 2 is scheduled to air on October 11, 2026, (Sunday). The series follows a weekend release schedule, with new episodes airing on Saturdays and Sundays. The K-drama has 16 episodes in total and follows Lee Ga-kyeong as she becomes involved in a secret mission linked to the Korean independence movement.

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100 Days of Deception Episode 2 release time

100 Days of Deception episode 2 is scheduled to release at 9:10 pm Korean Standard Time (KST) in South Korea. Fans in India can watch 100 Days of Deception at around 5:40 pm IST on October 11, 2026, or later at night.

Where to watch 100 Days of Deception Episode 2 on OTT?

Viewers can watch 100 Days of Deception exclusively on Netflix, which carries the Korean series internationally. The platform’s official listing confirms the show and its lead cast, including Kim You-jung, Park Jin-young, and Kim Hyun-joo.

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100 Days of Deception Episode 1 recap

The first episode of 100 Days of Deception introduces Lee Ga-gyeong (Kim You-jung), a skilled pickpocket in colonial-era Korea who dreams of escaping to America. Her life takes a dangerous turn when she steals a bag belonging to Yoo So-ran and discovers bullets hidden inside. Instead of getting rid of them, Ga-gyeong decides to demand money for their return.

She later disguises herself as a maid and enters So-ran’s home, unknowingly becoming involved in an assassination plot targeting the ruthless Inspector-General Sato Shinichi (Jin Seon-kyu).

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Yoo So-ran (Kim Hyun-joo) and Yoo Philip (Lee Moo-saeng), who are connected to the Korean independence movement, find their plans difficult to execute after Ga-gyeong’s arrival. Things escalate when a man disguised as a cake delivery person takes Ga-gyeong hostage at gunpoint. She tries to alert Sato Hideo (Park Jin-young), an interpreter for the Japanese colonial government and the Inspector-General’s adopted son, but he distrusts her after recognising her from a previous encounter. The episode ends with Ga-gyeong trapped in a dangerous situation that could change her life.