Home

Entertainment

12th Fail Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey’s Film Shines With Rs 2.5 Crore Post-OTT Release and Global Impact

12th Fail Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey’s Film Shines With Rs 2.5 Crore Post-OTT Release and Global Impact

12th Fail Box Office Collection: Vikrant Massey's Film Shines With Rs 2.5 Crore Post-OTT Release and Global Impact

12th Fail Box Office Collection Vikrant Massey's Film Shines With Rs 2.5 Crore Post-OTT Release and Global Impact

12th Fail Box Office Collection: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s heart-warming drama, 12th Fail, has not only captured the emotions of audiences but has also emerged as a resounding financial success, continuing to dominate the box office even after celebrating 100 days in theatres. Starring the talented Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, the film’s remarkable journey has been marked by both critical acclaim and impressive box office figures. 12th Fail was released on October 27, 2023, and is now available on OTT. But, that hasn’t stopped the film from earning from the theatres. 12th Fail has notched up a substantial Rs 2.5 crore since its OTT release from December 29. The cumulative collection has soared to an extraordinary Rs 56.50 crore net in India and an impressive over Rs 70 crore gross worldwide, solidifying its status as a significant blockbuster.

Trending Now

To celebrate the film’s success, the cast and crew of 12th Fail gathered in Mumbai over the weekend to mark the monumental achievement of completing 100 days in theatres. The event saw the presence of key figures such as Vikrant Massey, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, and the lead actress Medha Shankar, along with the entire ensemble. Adding to the grandeur of the celebration, real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, the inspiration behind the film, graced the occasion with his wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The duo played pivotal roles in the narrative, showcasing the incredible journey of overcoming adversity to achieve professional success. Vikrant Massey, embodying Manoj Kumar Sharma, and Medha Shankr, portraying IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, delivered standout performances that resonated with audiences across the nation.

You may like to read

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s book, offers an inspiring account of Manoj Kumar Sharma’s life, emphasizing the pivotal role his wife played in his journey to becoming an IPS officer. The film’s release on October 27, 2023, was met with acclaim, and its impact only amplified upon its OTT release on December 29, 2023.

As the film continues its triumphant run, the success of 12th Fail stands as a testament to the power of compelling storytelling and exceptional performances. The movie has not only secured a place in the hearts of audiences but has also etched a significant mark in the annals of Indian cinema.

12th Fail is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.