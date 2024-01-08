Home

12th Fail Breaks All Records, Becomes The Highest-Rated Indian Film Of All Time On IMDb

Vikrant Massey's recent biographical movie, 12th Fail has been making records after its release. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film becomes the highest rated Indian film on IMDb.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s movie “12th Fail”, starring Vikrant Massey, has achieved significant success by becoming the highest-rated Indian movie on the IMDb platform. Other films in the top five include the 1993 animated film “Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama,” Mani Ratnam’s “Nayakan,” Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s “Gol Maal,” and R Madhavan’s directorial debut “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.” With an impressive rating of 9.2 out of 10, 12th Fail biographical drama has secured the top position on IMDb’s list of the top 250 Indian films. Take a look at the records that Vinod Chopra’s movie broke.

Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail Leaves Behind Hollywood Blockbuster Movies

With an impeccable rating of 9.2, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial 12th Fail has left behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbuster films of 2023 like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (8.6), Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (8.4), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (7.9), Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon (7.8), John Wick: Chapter 4 (7.7) and Gret Gerwig’s hit, Barbie (6.9), starring Margot Robbie.

About 12th Fail Movie

Based on Anurag Pathak’s book and featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles “12th Fail” tells the tale of Manoj Kumar Sharma’s life. Despite facing extreme poverty, Sharma managed to rise to the rank of Indian Police Service officer. The movie illuminates his journey, emphasising the significant contribution of his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, to his accomplishments.

“I Couldn’t Control My Tears,” Says Vikrant Massey

In a conversation with ANI, Vikrant Massey revealed that the movie had adversely affected him. The actor stated, “Even with Manoj Kumar Sharma, there were moments when Vinod sir would call a cut and I couldn’t get hold of my tears, even after the cut was called because I just could not control myself (sic).”

During the interview, Vikrant expressed that certain roles can deeply affect an actor on a personal level. He also discussed how portraying his character in Death in the Gunj led him to explore darker aspects of his emotions.

He said, “After filming that movie, it was the first time I felt the need to seek therapy because I needed someone to talk to. It’s difficult to share these things with your parents because it worries them, so seeking professional help became important for me (sic).”

