Home

Entertainment

12th Fail Fame IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Reveals Fees of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Umang Police Event

12th Fail Fame IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Reveals Fees of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Umang Police Event

12th Fail Fame IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Unveils Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's Fees for Mumbai Police's Annual Event Umang Performance

IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma Reveals Fees of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan For Umang Police Event

Celebrated for his story in the hit movie 12th Fail starring Vikrant Massey, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma has garnered widespread recognition. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, emerged as one of the major hits of 2023, raking in a staggering Rs 67 crore worldwide, according to sacnilk. Do you know IPS Manoj Sharma plays a pivotal role in organising the so-called famous Umang, a prominent police event in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan attend and perform on the stage. Manoj delved into his experiences working alongside Bollywood’s elite. He provided a glimpse into the industry dynamics by revealing the fees taken by stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan for their appearances at such events.

Trending Now

In an interaction with Lallantop, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma was asked how celebs behave at these official events. Manoj revealed he learned all of them are quite humble. The big Bollywood stars attended the function just because the Mumbai Police invited them. When asked about celeb’s fees to attend and perform on the stage, Manoj revealed it’s for free. “Be it anyone, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh or Shah Rukh Khan, everyone comes for it. That programme continues for about five hours, including the performances”, concluded the IPS officer.

You may like to read

For 12th Fail movie, Manoj Sharma worked closely with Vikrant Massey and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The IPS officer also shared a post for Vikrant saying, “From the day he learned that Vikrant is going to play this role, he became part of the family! Vikrant won everyone’s heart in the family including his children and he entered in my soul. Vikrant, I lived my life once again because of you!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma (@drmanoj_kumarsharma.ips)

At Umang, celebrities from the television and Bollywood fraternity come together to entertain the officers and women in uniform and salute them for ensuring the city’s safety throughout the year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.