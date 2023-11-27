Home

Entertainment

12th Fail For Oscar 2024: Vikrant Massey Fans Can’t Keep Calm, Says ‘World Noticed Him, Finally’ – Check Reactions

12th Fail For Oscar 2024: Vikrant Massey Fans Can’t Keep Calm, Says ‘World Noticed Him, Finally’ – Check Reactions

After '12th Fail' emerged victorious with its massive box office collection, Vikrant Massy confirms the film's registration for the 2024 Oscars.

12th Fail For Oscar 2024: Vikrant Massey Fans Can't Keep Calm, Says 'World Noticed Him, Finally' - Check Reactions

The film 12th Fail has caught the attention of the audience with its narrative, and impressive display of skills by Vikrant Massey. The movie has made astonishing earnings and has emerged as a box-office blockbuster. The inspirational story of Vidhu Vinod Chopra is expected to cross the 50 crore mark this weekend, indicating the film’s tremendous success. In a surprising turn of events, Massey announced that ’12th Fail’ had been submitted to the Oscars as an independent submission from India, while speaking at the Sahitya AajTak 2023.

Trending Now

Vikrant Massey said, “The film 12th Fail has been sent to the Oscars in 2024 as an independent nomination.” The film is not only expected to cross the 50 crore mark but it has received positive inputs from prominent stars like Kamal Haasan, Rishabh Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, and many more.” The news of 12th Fail’s Oscar submission proves the brilliance of filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his impeccable storytelling idea, which has fueled this film to reach new milestones.

You may like to read

WATCH: Vikrant Massey’s ’12th Fail’ Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Vikrant Massey’s fans dropped hearts and fire emojis for the actor and his big win. One of the users wrote, “He is a great actor who was waiting for the world to notice him. Thank god the latest movie got him the accolades. Way to go Vikrant bhai (sic).” Another user wrote, “I watched his amazing dance movies recently in the movie (sic).”

Speaking to Rahul Kanwal, IndiaToday, Massey revealed that he began his career in the movie business at the age of 15. His career began with television, including shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom,’ ‘Qubool Hai‘ and ‘Balika Vadhu.’ He claimed to be a dancer who studied with renowned choreographer Shiamak Davar. The actor also lit the stage on fire with his dance moves.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra is the producer, writer, and director of the Hindi-language biographical drama film 12th Fail. It is based on Anurag Pathak’s 2019 non-fiction book of the same name, which narrates the tale of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an Indian Police Service officer who overcame abject poverty to become an officer. The film hit the big screens on October 27th, 2023 in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.