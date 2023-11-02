Home

12th Fail HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz And Other Sites

12th Fail Leaked Online For Free Download: Vikrant Massey's inspiring drama about a man from Chambal who wants to become an IPS officer, has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. This may impact the box office numbers.

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail leaked online on Tamilrockers and Filmymeet

12th Fail HD Available For Free Download: The Hindi film 12th Fail was released on Friday, October 27, 2023. The inspiring film about dreams and aspirations features Vikrant Massey in the lead alongside Medha Shankar and Palak Lalwani among others. The film is directed by Oscar-nominated director Vidhu Vinod Chopra who found real-life inspiration from the story and decided to convert it into a film. 12th Fail is based on the novel of the same name. It’s a biographical drama, further based on the life of Manoj Kumar Sharma and his journey to becoming an IPS officer. While the film has received immense positive views, there is sad news for the makers of 12th Fail as the film has been leaked online in HD quality to download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one of the release is likely to impact the Box Office collection.

12th Fail movie is based on the real-life story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey. A terrific actor already, Vikrant has surpassed his previous performances with his performance in this one. It’s an absolute delight to see him breaking down and rising like a phoenix from the ashes. This is Vikrant outshining his previous works with 12th Fail.

List of Sites Where 12th Fail Movie Has Been Leaked:

Isaimini, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies and Moviesflix are other websites where Mark Antony has been leaked.

12th Fail Movie 2023 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has been leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like Tejas, Ghost, Tiger Nageswara Rao, Bhagavanth Kesari, Ganapath, Leo, Dhak Dhak Fukrey 3, The Vaccine War, The Great Indian Family, Sukhee, Mark Antony, The Nun II, Jawan, Gadar 2, Kushi, Dream Girl 2, Jailer, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

