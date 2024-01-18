Home

12th Fail Review: Anand Mahindra Says ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ For Vikrant Massey’s Film – Check Post!

12th Film Review: Anand Mahindra hailed director Vidhu Vinod Chopra for its plot, acting, and narrative style. He also applauded Vikrant Massey's performance in the film.

12th Fail Review: Vikrant Massey’s film 12th Fail is making an impression on OTT after its first showing in theatres. 12th Fail has captured the hearts of everyone with its captivating tale, including celebrities and moviegoers. The film has set a new benchmark of success for the cast and crew. Everyone praised this movie on social media, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut and many more. Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, is the latest celebrity to enjoy Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film.

The businessman showed his appreciation for the most recent film ‘12th Fail‘ on Wednesday. Anand Mahindra complimented Vikrant Massey’s performance in addition to film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s casting and narrative approach in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He said, “Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend. If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one. Why?”

He added, ” 1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extrordinary odds to pass what is arguably one of the most competitive exams in the world. 2) Acting: @VidhuChopraa does a brilliant job of the casting. Each character is credible in the role & they turn in gritty, passionate performances. But @VikrantMassey delivers a bravura performance that merits a National Film Award. He was not just acting out the character’s life, he was living it.”

“3) Narrative style: Vidhu Chopra emphatically reminds us that great cinema is about great stories. Period. And that special effects are no match for the simplicity & authenticity of a story well told. The highlight for me was the interview scene. Yes, it may seem a bit contrived, but the profound dialogue makes this sequence hit you squarely between the eyes and shows you what India must do to build a new Bharat. Mr Chopra, yeh dil maange more films like this! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 (sic).” he concluded.

Anand Mahindra Reviews 12th Fail:

Finally saw ‘12th FAIL’ over this past weekend.

If you see only ONE film this year, make it this one. Why? 1) Plot: This story is based on real-life heroes of the country. Not just the protagonist, but the millions of youth, hungry for success, who struggle against extrordinary… pic.twitter.com/vk5DVx7sOx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 17, 2024

Vikrant Massey reacted to Anand Mahindra’s elaborate review of his film ‘12th Fail.’ The actor expressed gratitude for his heartfelt post. He said, “Thank you Mr. Mahindra 🙏🏽 Your appreciation for our efforts and recommendation for the film means the world to me. And I’m sure each & every member of our team shares the same excitement. You’ve been an inspiration to millions through your commitment in excellence & compassion. Guess we did something right. Thank you again 🙏🏽🧡 (sic).”

Vikrant Massey essayed the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma who goes on to become an IPS officer from being a ‘12th Fail.’ Thanks to overwhelmingly favourable word-of-mouth, the film saw tremendous success at the box office even though it had limited promotion throughout its theatrical run.

