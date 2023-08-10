Home

12th Fail Teaser: Vikrant Massey Convinces as UPSC Aspirant in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Social-Drama

12th Fail Teaser: 12th Fail Teaser directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was released on Thursday, August 10, 2023. The movie depicting the lives of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) aspirants’ stars Vikrant Massey in pivotal role. The story of IAS (Indian Administrative Service) aspirants was previously depicted in the series Aspirants, Pareeksha and Nil Battey Sannata. Civil services have always been regarded among the most revered professions in India. Due to economic struggles and social security, IAS is preferred by the majority of Indian youth. Chopra, who is returning to direction after his drama Shikara based on the Kashmiri Pandits exodus has once again chosen a sensitive yet relevant subject.

WATCH ’12TH FAIL’ VIRAL TEASER:

VIKRANT MASSEY SHINES IN ’12TH FAIL’ TEASER

The teaser shows thousands of IAS aspirants who live in Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar while preparing for the civil services examinations. In the few glimpses from the film, the captions also claim that Chopra has shot his directorial in real locations. In one of the scenes as Vikrant’s character discovers that he failed in exams and is disheartened, his friend motivates him. The latter hold the protagonist and shouts ‘restart’. In the next scenes whole classroom says loudly, ‘restart’. The teaser indicates that the story is about restarting all over again in life to fulfill one’s broken or unfulfilled dreams. In the final scene an officer tells Vikran, “Hold your tongue,” to which he replies, “I have barely begun, I;m from Chambal, get it?” Vikrant, known for his unique acting prowess and versatility brings vulnerability with his expressions in the gripping teaser. The actor has already proven his metal as an artist in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak and Love Hostel. His performance in Mirzapur Season 1 was also hailed by cinephiles.

12th Fail is based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, of the same name. The film is backed by Zee Studios along with Chopra. It will be releasing in theatres on October 23, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

