12th Fail to Black, 5 Heartwarming Films That Motivate You to Keep Pushing Yourself

Bollywood is renowned for its wide range of subjects covered in its films, and inspiration is only one of them. Enjoy these inspirational films about how mentorship may lead to success digital platforms:

We enjoy movies because they elicit a wide range of feelings in us, encourage us to pursue our goals, put in more effort every day, and teach us to live life to the fullest. Bollywood boasts a vast array of inspirational films. In order to inspire you a bit today, we’ve compiled a list of some of the greatest films produced as Rani Mukerji-Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Black‘ makes its digital debut on Netflix.

12th Fail: Released in 2023, 12th Fail is a biographical drama film directed, produced, and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, a filmmaker known for his diversity of work who has given multiple blockbusters. His ability to merge engaging storytelling with a focus on relevant social issues makes him stand out in the industry. 12th Fail is a story inspired by the real-life experiences of an IPS officer, Manoj Kumar Sharma, played by Vikrant Massey. This film throws light on how he overcame poverty and cracked the IAS with his mentor, Gauri Bhaiya, by his side, who taught him the mantra to keep going in tough times. The film’s main idea is – If a situation is not in your favour, then it’s time to restart from zero. Dasvi: A story about an arrogant politician played by Abhishek Bachchan who is a ‘Dasvi’ fail, put behind bars due to his unacceptable behaviour. ‘Dasvi’ was digitally released in 2022. In jail, a police officer becomes Gangaram’s pillar of support and encourages him to complete his education. He works day and night to clear the 10th & 12th exams, becoming an upstanding citizen when he gets out of jail. This film reflects the fact that mentorship can bring your life on the right track. Super 30: Released in the year 2019, ‘Super 30’ is a film based on the mathematician Anand Kumar played by Hrithik Roshan, one of Bollywood’s prominent actors. The film explores Anand Kumar’s journey, his struggles, and the challenges he faces in running the Super 30 program. It highlights the importance of education and the impact it can have on the lives of underprivileged students. It gives a strong message that privilege should go to those who deserve it, regardless of their status in society. “Ab raja ka beta raja nahi banega, raja wahi banega jo haqdaar hoga!”. A film that inspired many with a lesson on how in tough times, it takes a long jump to seize the opportunity. Taare Zameen Par: A film that hit theatres in 2007 revolves around an 8-year-old boy named Ishaan Awasthi, an artistically gifted child with a learning disability called dyslexia. Ishaan struggles with academics and is often misunderstood by his parents and teachers. But at the boarding school, a teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, played by Aamir Khan, steps into his life and with care and affection, nurtures him to deal with the challenges thrown at him by life. The teacher ends up being Ishaan’s sunshine. Taare Zameen Par beautifully portrays how a good mentor can wipe out difficulties by being on your side. Black: A classic movie released in 2005, ‘Black’ is directed and co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. ‘Black’ narrates the story of Michelle, a deaf, blind and mute girl, and how her teacher’s dedication paved the path of possibilities by becoming her guiding light. What makes ‘Black’ stand out is how Debraj wasn’t just Michelle’s mentor educationally, he also taught her the basic life skills she needed to move ahead in life, staying by her side throughout her journey. Bhansali dared to present a topic that no one had done before and ended up delivering a masterpiece. The film shows us that there are no boundaries that cannot be overcome with perseverance, dedication and hard work.

So go through, see one of these movies, and thank us later if you’re feeling a little down today.

