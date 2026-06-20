1920: Cold Winter – After Haunted 3D success, Vikram Bhatt announces the 6th movie in horror franchise

The 1920 horror universe is set to expand once again as Vikram Bhatt returns with its sixth installment titled Cold Winter.

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Vikram Bhatt has a surprise for horror fans (PC: Twitter)

The horror space in Indian cinema is once again getting active, and Vikram Bhatt is right at the center of it. After a long gap without a major box office win, the filmmaker has found renewed momentum with his recent release Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. The film has not only brought audiences back to theatres but has also revived interest in his signature horror storytelling style. With this fresh energy, Bhatt is now moving ahead with another big announcement that connects directly to one of his most recognized film universes.

Vikram Bhatt returns with a new horror chapter

The success of Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past has encouraged Vikram Bhatt to expand his creative slate. The film emerged as a surprise performer at the box office despite competition from multiple releases. It managed to secure the top position during its week of release and earned around Rs 14 crore overall, making it a profitable venture considering its controlled budget.

This comeback has now set the stage for his next project. The filmmaker has officially announced a new horror film titled 1920: Cold Winter, which will mark the sixth installment in the long-running 1920 franchise.

1920: Cold Winter announced as franchise continues

The announcement of 1920: Cold Winter was made along with a first-look poster, confirming that the film is the next step in the established horror series. Industry updates suggest that producer Anand Pandit and Vikram Bhatt are collaborating once again after the success of Haunted 3D, continuing their partnership in the horror genre.

According to early information shared by trade sources, the project will add a new layer to the franchise’s storyline. While the makers have not revealed the plot details yet, it is expected that the film will maintain the same supernatural tone that the 1920 series is known for.

See 1920: Cold Winter announcement here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anand Pandit (@anandpandit)

Journey of the 1920 franchise so far

The 1920 franchise began in 2008 with the first film directed by Vikram Bhatt, which starred Rajneesh Duggal and Adah Sharma. It introduced a dark supernatural narrative that found a strong audience response. Over the years, the series expanded with multiple installments, including 1920: Evil Returns in 2012 featuring Aftab Shivdasani and Tia Bajpai, followed by 1920 London in 2016 starring Sharman Joshi, Meera Chopra, and Vishal Karwal.

The series continued to grow with 1921 in 2018 starring Zareen Khan and Karan Kundrra. While some films performed strongly, others saw mixed results at the box office. The most recent entry, 1920 – Horrors of the Heart released in 2023 and starring Avika Gor, managed to regain audience attention and was considered a moderate success. With 1920: Cold Winter, the franchise now enters its sixth chapter, continuing its long presence in Indian horror cinema.

Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past box office update

The recent success that pushed this momentum forward is Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past. On Day 8, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore, marking a 56.5 percent drop from the previous day’s Rs 1.15 crore. It was screened across 2,248 shows and has now reached a total India net collection of Rs 16.40 crore, while gross earnings stand at Rs 19.24 crore. Despite the drop in daily numbers, the film has managed to maintain steady overall performance, giving Vikram Bhatt a much-needed boost.