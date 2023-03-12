Home

Entertainment

30 Years of 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts: All About Sanjay Dutt And Bollywood’s Connection

30 Years of 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts: All About Sanjay Dutt And Bollywood’s Connection

30 Years of 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts: A revisit at the horrific incidents that shook an entire nation and its connection with Sanjay Dutt and Bollywood.

30 Years of 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts: All About Sanjay Dutt And Bollywood's Connection

30 Years of 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blast: Mumbai, that is known for being one of the most commercially enterprising cities of India has witnessed several horrific incidents since decades. The capital of Maharashtra has sheltered thousands of struggling actor, directors, writers and other artists and technicians connected to filmmaking. However, in 1993 an unfortunate event that happened in Mumbai shook the whole nation. It was the serial bomb blasts case that changed the socio-political scenario of India. The planned attack unraveled not just underworld and terrorism linkages but also brought certain celebrities under the scanner. Ever since then a lot of actors have openly spoken about underworld’s impact on Bollywood. Films like Black Friday and Sanju also mentioned about the Mumbai blasts.

CHECK OUT THE ON-RECORD EVENTS ABOUT BOLLYWOOD’S UNDERWORLD CONNECTION:

WHEN RISHI KAPOOR HAD TEA WITH UNDERWORLD DON

In his autobiography Khullam Khulla Rishi Kapoor wrote “The year was 1988. I had landed in Dubai with my closest friend, Bittu Anand, for an Asha Bhosle-RD Burman night. Dawood always had a man at the airport to keep him posted on VIP movement. When I was leaving the airport, a stranger walked up to me and handed me a phone. He said, ‘Dawood sa’ab baat karenge (Dawood sa’ab would like to talk to you).’ Obviously, this was before the 1993 blasts in Mumbai and I didn’t think of Dawood as a fugitive on the run. He wasn’t an enemy of the state yet. Or, at least, that was the impression I had. Dawood welcomed me and said, ‘If there is anything you need, just let me know.’ He also invited me to his house. I was taken aback.”

You may like to read

WHEN RISHI KAPOOR BUMPED INTO MAN ACCUSED OF PLANNING 1993 MUMBAI BLASTS

Rishi also revealed in his book that the alleged underworld gangster offered him anything he wanted which the actor declined. He pointed out that “Finally Dawood said, ‘I am a fugitive because I will not get justice in India. There are a lot of people there who are against me. There are also many in India I have bought. I pay several politicians who are in my pocket.’ I said to him, ‘Dawood, please leave me out of all this, yaar. I am an actor and I really don’t wish to get involved.’ He understood. He was always extremely nice to me and showed me a lot of warmth.”

WHEN MUMBAI BLASTS ACUUSED’S BROTHER WROTE LYRICS FOR SHREEMAAN AASHIQUE

While mentioning another shocking fact in his autobiography, the late veteran actor revealed that “I made a film called Shreemaan Aashique which had music composed by Nadeem-Shravan and lyrics by Noora, Dawood’s brother, who had a flair for writing”.

WHEN MUMBAI BLASTS ACCUSED SENT CONDOLENCES ON RAJ KAPOOR’S DEMISE

Rishi Kapoor also said in one of his interviews about the revelations from his book Khullam Khulla about the fugitive underworld gangster. He told that the 1993 Mumbai Blast accused was a great admirer of Raj Kapoor. Rishi told that the Don sent one of his representatives on the legendary showman’s death.

1993 SERIAL BLASTS’ BOLLYWOOD CONNECTION

In 1993 it was alleged that Dutt accepted delivery of weapons at his house from Abu Salem and co-accused Riyaz Siddiqui, who had also been implicated in relation to the Mumbai blasts. After undergoing many trails and court proceedings the actor was released from there on 25 February 2016 after serving his sentence.

BOLLYWOOD FILMMKERS’S CONNECTION WITH 1993 MUMBAI SERIAL BLASTS

Films like like Black Friday, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Daddy, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Shootout at Wadala also have reference to underworld’s involvement in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.