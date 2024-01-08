Home

2 Men From Punjab Jump Over Fence to Enter Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse, Arrested

The Panvel police arrested two men for allegedly jumping over the fence and entering Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse on Thursday last week.

Mumbai: Panvel police arrested two people for illegally trying to enter Salman Khan’s farmhouse. The two people, most likely to be fans of the actor, tried to jump over the farmhouse fence to enter the place. The farmhouse, named Arpita, after his sister, is located in the Waje village in Panvel near Mumbai. The Taluka police arrested the accused after they got caught in the compound of the farmhouse. The incident took place on Thursday, January 4.

As reported by Times of India, the accused have been identified as Ajesh Kumar Gila and Gurusevaksingh Sikh. They are aged 23 and belong to the Fazilka district in Punjab.

The men were first nabbed by the security guard at the farmhouse named Mohammed Hussain. He first caught them in the compound and then informed the police. Both of them were carrying fake photographs on their Aadhaar Card and introduced themselves as Maheshkumar Ramniwas and Vinod Kumar Radheshyam from Balia district in Uttar Pradesh. The police have filed a case of trespassing and forgery.

The incident comes in the middle of the threats that Salman has been facing lately. The actor has already been provided with Y+ security by the Mumbai police. He was advised to not travel a lot and to be careful with his security. Salman himself increased his security and was also granted a gun license for self-protection. The actor also bought a new bulletproof car last year.

Salman often uses his Panvel farmhouse for special celebrations and family gatherings. He also goes out there to enjoy some downtime after his hectic shoot schedules. He likes to do farming and spend the days with his horses on the farm. Neither the actor nor his team has spoken on the matter yet.

