Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Release Date, New Poster: Salman Khan fans can't keep calm as their superstar's film to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is coming on Eid 2021. Salman, on Saturday, took to social media to share the latest update with his fans and that is the RELEASE DATE! to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is releasing on May 13, 2021. While sharing the good news, Khan also mentioned that the release date on Eid was committed and therefore he will not disappoint his fans. "Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine…….", SK captioned the post. The new poser of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai shows Salman holding a gun and flaunting his pumped muscles amid the action scene.

Helmed by Prabhudeva, the film also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab, and Randeep Hooda in important roles. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. Also Read - Arshi Khan in Bigg Boss 15 Now? She Says Salman Khan Asked Her to Come Back

As soon as the announcement was made, Salman Khan fans started the trend #RadheOn13thMay.

How much excited are you for Salman Khan’s Radhe?

