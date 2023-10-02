Home

Entertainment

2018 For Oscars 2024: Why Tovino Thomas’ Survival Thriller is Being Hailed as The ‘Original Kerala Story’

2018 For Oscars 2024: Why Tovino Thomas’ Survival Thriller is Being Hailed as The ‘Original Kerala Story’

2018 For Oscars 2024: All about Tovino Thomas' survival thriller based on 2018 Kerala Floods being called the 'Original Kerala Story' as India's official Oscars entry.

2018 For Oscars 2024: 2018: Everyone is a Hero has been selected by Film Federation of India as India’s official entry for Oscars 2024. The film based on the 2018 Kerala Floods showcases the resilience, human spirit, determination and compassion of the people who braved the natural disaster. Movie critics hailed it as the ‘Real Kerala Story’. A section of cinephiles took an indirect dig at Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story which showcased the abduction and kidnapping of Hindu girls by ISIS. The film depicted how ISIS manipulates young women with the help of their sleeper cells and later keeps them as slaves after converting their religion. Many alleged that the movie showed Kerala in a wrong light by glorifying communal hatred.

Trending Now

TOVINO THOMAS SHARES GRATITUDE POST ON WINNING THE SEPTIMUS AWARD:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

You may like to read

2018 SHOWS HUMAN RESIELIENCE AND DETERMINATION DURING 2018 KERALA FLOODS

2018 is being praised for narrating the story of human tragedy and highlighting upon the unity and bravery of the people of Kerala. Many movie buffs have been arguing that Jallikattu and Churuli fame Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Mammootty starrer social-dramedy Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam could have been a better pick. While a section of cinephiles have also been rooting for Vetrimaaran’s Tamil noir-actioner Viduthalai Part 1 starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in crucial roles. Questioning of the Film Federation’s decision to send movies for Oscars is not a new trend. Disagreements are a positive sign in any democratic setup. However, there have been claims about India not winning a Best Film Oscar till date due to wrong selection of movies by India’s Oscar nomination committee. Fans and critics across the globe had argued that SS Rajamouli’s RRR had more chances than The Last Film Show as India’s official entry for Oscars 2023.

2018 IS BEING HAILED FOR THE ACTING PROWESS, VFX AND CINEMATOGRAPHY

Malayali cinema is considered the best for its screenplay and realistic filmmaking. 2018 is also a brilliant film from artistic perspective, be it the subject, performances, cinematography or VFX. There can be no questioning over a government constituted body like Film Federation of India. But such responsible institutions do need to communicate with members of Indian film industry in order to understand the reason behind India failing to win an Academy Award for Best Picture. It is also crucial for all film industries to unite irrespective of their regional and cultural differentiation and raise their voices for promoting merit-based cinema. Whether 2018 gets selected in the final top five at Academy Awards 2024 is too early to presume. But it’s important to address any concerns regarding the criteria for selecting films for Oscar nominations. Irrespective of the Oscar nomination a film celebrating the spirit of Kerala that sends an optimistic social message is presenting the state at an international platform. This would not only pave way for independent Malayali filmmakers to experiment with their storytelling, but it would also place Mollywood at the global map. It is not just about winning the trophy or getting nominated but the opportunity to take regional cinema at the world stage. Just like Shahshi Kapoor, the late Irrfan, Priyanka Chopra and Anupam Kher, there could be more collaborations between Malayali actors and Hollywood filmmakers in the near future. As the geographical boundaries are blurring, with films like 2018, underrated regional film industries are expected to get more popular overseas.

2018 stars Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Narain, Lal and others in important roles. The movie is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph.

For more updates on 2018 and Oscars 2024, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES