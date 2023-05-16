Home

2018 Movie Becomes Fastest Malayalam Film to Reach Rs 100 Crore Club

2018 Movie Box Office Collection: Jude Anthany Joseph's directorial has become one of the biggest earning films with over Rs 100 crore in Kerala.

2018 Movie Box Office Collection: Malayalam film ‘2018’ was released on May 5, 2013. Starring Tovino Thomas, Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Lal in lead roles, 2018 is directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The film has got a lot of positive reviews and is going big at the box office. After four years, 2018 has become one of the biggest earning films with over Rs 100 crore gross earnings in Kerala. 2018’s gripping storyline and exceptional performances quickly drew crowds to theaters across the globe. As the days passed, the movie’s box office collection soared, inching closer and closer to the coveted 100 crores mark.

Within just 10 days, 2018 amassed an impressive gross of approximately Rs 94 crores. The film’s success seemed inevitable, and it was only a matter of time before it achieved the remarkable feat.

2018 Movie Collection Report

The domestic collection of 2018 on Day 11: Rs 51 crores

Overseas collection of 2018 on Day 11: Rs 49-50 crores

The total collection of 2018: Rs 100 crores gross

Based on true events, 2018 movie depicted how the people of Kerala came together during the devastating floods of 2018, setting aside their differences of caste, religion, and political affiliations. It showcased the resilience and unity of the Malayali people in the face of adversity. The film captured the essence of the human spirit. The actors’ performances brought the characters to life, and the audience empathized with their struggles and triumphs.

Mohanlal’s Lucifer had previously held this distinction, taking 12 days to achieve the same milestone. However, 2018 surpassed expectations and broke the record, leaving a lasting mark on the industry. It was a testament to the movie’s immense popularity and the unwavering support of its dedicated fan base.

The success of 2018 at the box office was a testament to the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of quality cinema.

