Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master has become the first major Indian film to hit the theatres in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world. It has taken a phenomenal opening at the Tamil Nadu box-office on its release day. The film has created a whopping new box-office record by earning over Rs. 40 crore on day one despite the pandemic. Already winning hearts with marvelous performances of actors, the mega-blockbuster film is soon to be remade in Hindi. Yes, that’s right! Also Read - After Master's Release, Chennai's Kasi Theatre Booked For Violating COVID-19 Rules, Charged Fine of Rs 5,000

It has been reported that Kabir Singh producer Murad Khetani has bought the rights of the film and will be narrating the story in Hindi along with Endemol Shine as his production partner. Reports state that the Hindi remake of Master’s paperwork is in place and the official announcement for the same will be made soon. Bollywood Hungama mentioned that Murad with his team flew to Hyderabad two weeks ago for a special screening of the film. The team has purchased the rights of Master in a heavy amount. Also Read - Master Box Office Day 1: Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Gets Terrific Opening Day Business Despite 50 Per Cent Occupancy

The film revolves around a young professor named John Durairaj aka JD (played by Vijay), who is an alcoholic and is sent to a juvenile home to teach children for a period of three months. While his stay, he comes face-to-face with a deadly gangster (Vijay Sethupathi), and their clash forms the crux of the film. Also Read - Master Actor Malavika Mohanan Opens Up on Working With Vijay, Says 'He is a Perfect Gentleman'

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it has two megastars of Tamil industry. It has also been said that the Hindi version of Master will also have two big stars and shooting will take place this year.

Murad is known for his works in Notebook (2019) and Kabir Singh (2019). His 2019 ventures include Satellite Shankar.