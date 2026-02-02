By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
2026 Grammy Awards full list: Billie Eilish’s ‘Wildflower’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ among top winners
Grammy Award Winners 2026: Billie Eilish's ‘Wildflower’, Lady Gaga's ‘Mayhem’, Olivia Dean - Full List Revealed
The 2026 Grammys mark one of the biggest nights in the music industry. This year, top music stars like Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar have won big. Lamar, who leads nominations with nine, won three during the ceremony. Gaga, whose “Abracadabra” has won twice already. Below is the complete list of winners announced so far, with major categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist still to be revealed later on this evening. Olivia Dean won the Grammy for new artist.
The event is broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. In India, viewers can watch on Monday, February 2, at 6:30 a.m., with a repeat telecast at 9 p.m. on Star Movies India, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity. Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony for the sixth and final time.
Record of the Year
Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”
Best New Artist: Olivia Dean
Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – “Messy”
Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem
Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
RAP
Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar – “TV Off” (ft. Lefty Gunplay)
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”
Best Rap Performance: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice – “Chains & Whips”
R&B
Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best Progressive R&B Album: Durand Bernarr – Bloom
Best R&B Song: Kehlani – “Folded”
Best Traditional R&B Performance: Leon Thomas – “Vibes Don’t Lie”
Best R&B Performance: Kehlani – “Folded”
PRODUCTION & ENGINEERING
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut
Best Immersive Audio Album: Justin Gray – Immersed
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – That Wasn’t a Dream
ALTERNATIVE & ROCK
Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – “Alone”
Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough
Best Rock Performance: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello (ft. Adam Wakeman & II) – “Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”
Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”
DANCE/ELECTRONIC & POP
Best Dance Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala – “End of Summer”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”
VISUAL MEDIA
Best Music Film: John Williams – Music by John Williams
Best Music Video: Doechii – “Anxiety”
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – “Golden”
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Austin Wintory – Sword of the Sea
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists – Sinners
LATIN
Best Tropical Latin Album: Gloria Estefan – Raíces
Best Música Mexicana Album: Carín León – Palabra de To’s (Seca)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – Papota
Best Latin Pop Album: Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera
Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
REMIXES & ARRANGEMENTS
Best Remixed Recording: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Nate Smith & Säje – “Big Fish”
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: The 8-Bit Big Band – “Super Mario Praise Break”
Best Instrumental Composition: Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz – “First Snow”
CLASSICAL
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Gabriela Ortiz – Ortiz: Dzonot
Best Classical Compendium: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein – Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs – Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias for Soprano
Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos
Producer of the Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Sandbox Percussion – Cerrone: Don’t Look Down
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound – “Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter”
Best Choral Performance: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein – “Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga”
Best Opera Recording: Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges – “Jake Heggie: Intelligence”
Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra – “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”
SPECIALTY CATEGORIES
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama
Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Best Children’s Music Album: Fyütch & Aura V – Harmony
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Arkai – Brightside
ROOTS & REGIONAL
Best Regional Roots Music Album: Various Artists – A Tribute to the King of Zydeco
Best Musical Theater Album: Buena Vista Social Club
JAZZ
Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy – Portrait
Best Alternative Jazz Album: Nate Smith – Live-Action
Best Latin Jazz Album: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro – A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride – Without Further Ado, Vol 1
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Sullivan Fortner – Southern Nights
Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Windows (Live)”
GLOBAL & WORLD MUSIC
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Carla Patullo – Nomadica
Best Reggae Album: Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah
Best Global Music Album: Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo
Best African Music Performance: Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – “Eoo”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Laufey – A Matter of Time
GOSPEL & CHRISTIAN
Best Roots Gospel Album: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir – I Will Not Be Moved (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Israel & New Breed – Coritos, Vol. 1
Best Gospel Album: Darrel Walls & PJ Morton – Heart of Mine
MAJOR CATEGORIES (To be announced during main telecast)
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.