2026 Grammy Awards full list: Billie Eilish’s ‘Wildflower’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem’ among top winners

The 2026 Grammys mark one of the biggest nights in the music industry. This year, top music stars like Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar have won big. Lamar, who leads nominations with nine, won three during the ceremony. Gaga, whose “Abracadabra” has won twice already. Below is the complete list of winners announced so far, with major categories including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist still to be revealed later on this evening. Olivia Dean won the Grammy for new artist.

The event is broadcasting live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. In India, viewers can watch on Monday, February 2, at 6:30 a.m., with a repeat telecast at 9 p.m. on Star Movies India, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity. Trevor Noah is hosting the ceremony for the sixth and final time.

Song of the Year: Billie Eilish – “Wildflower”

Best New Artist: Olivia Dean

Best Pop Solo Performance: Lola Young – “Messy”

Best Pop Vocal Album: Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Best Contemporary Country Album: Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

RAP

Best Rap Album: Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Best Rap Song: Kendrick Lamar – “TV Off” (ft. Lefty Gunplay)

Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “Luther”

Best Rap Performance: Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T & Malice – “Chains & Whips”

R&B

Best R&B Album: Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best Progressive R&B Album: Durand Bernarr – Bloom

Best R&B Song: Kehlani – “Folded”

Best Traditional R&B Performance: Leon Thomas – “Vibes Don’t Lie”

Best R&B Performance: Kehlani – “Folded”

PRODUCTION & ENGINEERING

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Amy Allen

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Cirkut

Best Immersive Audio Album: Justin Gray – Immersed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – That Wasn’t a Dream

ALTERNATIVE & ROCK

Best Alternative Music Album: The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Best Alternative Music Performance: The Cure – “Alone”

Best Rock Album: Turnstile – Never Enough

Best Rock Performance: Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt & Frank Bello (ft. Adam Wakeman & II) – “Changes (Live From Villa Park / Back to the Beginning)”

Best Rock Song: Nine Inch Nails – “As Alive as You Need Me to Be”

DANCE/ELECTRONIC & POP

Best Dance Pop Recording: Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Best Dance/Electronic Album: FKA twigs – Eusexua

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: Tame Impala – “End of Summer”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – “Defying Gravity”

VISUAL MEDIA

Best Music Film: John Williams – Music by John Williams

Best Music Video: Doechii – “Anxiety”

Best Song Written for Visual Media: Huntr/x – “Golden”

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Austin Wintory – Sword of the Sea

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Various Artists – Sinners

LATIN

Best Tropical Latin Album: Gloria Estefan – Raíces

Best Música Mexicana Album: Carín León – Palabra de To’s (Seca)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso – Papota

Best Latin Pop Album: Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera

Best Música Urbana Album: Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

REMIXES & ARRANGEMENTS

Best Remixed Recording: Lady Gaga & Gesaffelstein – “Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix)”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: Nate Smith & Säje – “Big Fish”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: The 8-Bit Big Band – “Super Mario Praise Break”

Best Instrumental Composition: Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf & Danielle Wertz – “First Snow”

CLASSICAL

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Gabriela Ortiz – Ortiz: Dzonot

Best Classical Compendium: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein – Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album: Amanda Forsythe, Robert Mealy, Paul O’Dette & Stephen Stubbs – Telemann: Ino – Opera Arias for Soprano

Best Classical Instrumental Solo: Yo-Yo Ma & Andris Nelsons – Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos

Producer of the Year, Classical: Elaine Martone

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Sandbox Percussion – Cerrone: Don’t Look Down

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: Alan Pierson & Alarm Will Sound – “Donnacha Dennehy: Land of Winter”

Best Choral Performance: Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel & Alisa Weilerstein – “Gabriela Ortiz: Yanga”

Best Opera Recording: Houston Grand Opera, Kwamé Ryan, Janai Brugger, Jamie Barton & J’Nai Bridges – “Jake Heggie: Intelligence”

Best Orchestral Performance: Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra – “Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie”

SPECIALTY CATEGORIES

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: Dalai Lama – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama

Best Comedy Album: Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Best Children’s Music Album: Fyütch & Aura V – Harmony

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Arkai – Brightside

ROOTS & REGIONAL

Best Regional Roots Music Album: Various Artists – A Tribute to the King of Zydeco

Best Musical Theater Album: Buena Vista Social Club

JAZZ

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Samara Joy – Portrait

Best Alternative Jazz Album: Nate Smith – Live-Action

Best Latin Jazz Album: Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta & Joey Calveiro – A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Christian McBride – Without Further Ado, Vol 1

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: Sullivan Fortner – Southern Nights

Best Jazz Performance: Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – “Windows (Live)”

GLOBAL & WORLD MUSIC

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: Carla Patullo – Nomadica

Best Reggae Album: Keznamdi – Blxxd & Fyah

Best Global Music Album: Caetano Veloso & Maria Bethânia – Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo

Best African Music Performance: Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Best Global Music Performance: Bad Bunny – “Eoo”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Laufey – A Matter of Time

GOSPEL & CHRISTIAN

Best Roots Gospel Album: The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir – I Will Not Be Moved (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Israel & New Breed – Coritos, Vol. 1

Best Gospel Album: Darrel Walls & PJ Morton – Heart of Mine

MAJOR CATEGORIES (To be announced during main telecast)

