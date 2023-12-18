Home

Entertainment

23 Years Later, Aaradhya And AbRam Recreate Their Parents’ Mohabbatein Pose at Annual School Event, Internet is All Hearts, Watch Viral Video

23 Years Later, Aaradhya And AbRam Recreate Their Parents’ Mohabbatein Pose at Annual School Event, Internet is All Hearts, Watch Viral Video

AbRam and Aaradhya Bachchan shared the stage for their school’s play for annual day function. A sweet moment between Aishwarya Rai's daughter and SRK's son went viral on social media - WATCH

23 Years Later, Aaradhya And AbRam Recreate Their Parents' Mohabbatein Pose at Annual School Event, Internet is All Hearts, Watch Viral Video

It was the annual day celebration at the Dhirubhai International School, attended by the children of several popular Bollywood stars. The event was obviously a starry affair with Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor-Mira, Karan Johar and others in attendance. Aaradhya’s performance and AbRam’s rendition of SRK’s iconic open-arm pose on stage became a matter of discussion among gossip millers. After garnering praise for their performances, a video of Aaradhya and AbRam has been going viral on social media.

Trending Now

A video from the Dhirubhai International School’s annual day celebrations featuring the youngest son of SRK, alongside Aaradhya, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, and other students. The duo were not just jolly and happy but were also seen dancing. However, it wasn’t until Aaradhya affectionately hugged AbRam that they left the internet in awe.

You may like to read

Aaradhya Bachchan Affectionately Hugs AbRam – WATCH

Aaradhya and AbRam’s hugging video went viral on social media. Social media users showered immense love on the duo. One of the users wrote, “Abram has cutie panda vibe that everyone wants to hug him. Aradhya is just like her mom.” Another user wrote, “Aradhya is looking so pretty in this hair style.Don’t know ,why her mom dresses her like a baby.She is definitely a talented dancer,smart and mature enough to handle herself well.God bless (sic).” The third user wrote, “it’s like when srk & aish played siblings 😭 (sic).”

Aaradhya Bachchan’s video in a gorgeous black suit from her Annual Day event went viral on social media. Her English dialect and confidence caught everyone’s attention. Aishwarya Rai looked visibly proud as she recorded her daughter’s performance. The ‘Jodha Akbar’ actress was seated next to Agastya Nanda. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans poured immense love for AbRam’s performance on social media. Additionally, one of his segments from the skit where he hugged his fellow participants went viral. The little boy leaned in for his father’s signature pose by extending his arms.

Good news! India.com is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.