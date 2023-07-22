25 Years After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Johar Says ‘Doesn’t Want Boys to be Doing What Rahul Did’

Home

Karan Johar spoke about the 'gener politics' of his debut film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at an event and criticised Rahul's decisions in life.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is all sentimental, lovable, and nostalgic for a whole generation but it had its own problems. The entire love saga between Rahul, Anjali, and Tina was not the easiest one and was built on layers of sexism. And at an event recently, the director of the film – Karan Johar acknowledged the same.

While speaking about the story of his debut film which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead, KJO admitted that the ‘gender politics in the film was all wrong.’ This is not the first time he has highlighted the problems in the film. The director added that it was his first time making a full-fledged movie but it’s 25 years to that and he has evolved as a person to know better things in life.

Karan Johar on Getting The Gender Politics of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Wrong

Karan, who was speaking at an event organised by India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN), Said, “I feel like I have grown as an individual, The first film that I made, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, I firmly believe that the gender politics of that film was all wrong.”

He then went on to highlight the specific problem with the film. Karan said, “It is propagating incorrect gender politics, there is a lot of surface-ness in that film. Of course, there is nostalgia so you love it, but you don’t scratch the surface of the film and see that what Rahul is doing is actually not what I would want all the Rahuls in the audience, or all the boys in general, to do.”

In the 1998 film, SRK’s Rahul falls in love with Rani’s Tina who’s a glamorous London-returned new girl in college. This breaks Anjali’s heart who’s a tomboy and is head over heels in love with Rahul. While a ‘jhalli Anjali’ keeps trying to win Rahul’s heart throughout her college life, he never pays attention to her simply because she doesn’t look conventionally beautiful. Years later, after Tina dies, Rahul falls for Anjali as she looks more lady-like with long hair and saree, and falls at par with conventional beauty standards.

When Rani Mukerji Commented on The Sexism in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In a 2021 interview, Rani also spoke on the same lies while talking to india.com. The actor though stood by Rahul’s decision and defended him. She said, “To say, after so many years, that what Rahul did was wrong or right – I think it would be trying to be judgmental. At the end of the day, it was Rahul’s heart – what he chose and what he thought. I wouldn’t categorise Rahul’s love to be only about just the ‘look’- like he fell for Tina only because of her appearance. What also drove Rahul to like Tina was the fact that she was not like the other girls who became friends with him on the very first day.”

She further explained, “I won’t categorise it as ‘he went for someone who looked great and not for Anjali who was more of a tomboy.’ I won’t make it as frivolous as that. I would say that there was a lot of depth to Tina’s character for someone like Rahul to have fallen for her… because, at the end of it all, it was Tina who understood the love that Rahul and Anjali had for each other. She, in turn, makes her daughter reunite the two of them. You know there that Tina had a lot of depth along with being a good-looking girl.” You can watch the full interview with Rani here:

Your thoughts on the sexism in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

