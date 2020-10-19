Every 90’s kid’s favorite film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be completing 25 years in Hindi cinema on October 20, Tuesday. The film released in 1995, is one of the cult classics. On the occasion of the silver jubilee of DDLJ, a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is set to be unveiled at Leicester Square in London. The statue will be a part of ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie trail. Also Read - IPL 2020 KKR Vs Mumbai Indians: Suhana Khan's Fans go Gaga Over Her Many Expressions During Match

The Scenes in the Square is an artist’s interpretation of films in Leicester, which is also the entertainment hub of the city. DDLJ statue will be one of the many cinematic moments which has been immortalised as a bronze statue in that area. Andrzej Szymczyk is the sculptor behind the life-size statues. The idea is a film statue trail for all ages. The statues present there are representative of some of the most iconic movies in the industry. Others in the list include The Harry Potter, Laurel & Hardy, Bugs Bunny, Gene Kelly in Singin’ in the Rain, Mary Poppins, Mr Bean, Paddington, Batman and Wonder Woman. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap's Favourite Make-out Spot Was Cinema While Watching His Films

When DDLJ completed 20 years, the evergreen onscreen couple hosted an event at Maratha Mandir theatre where the film has been running for more than two decades. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the story revolves around the characters Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love. Also Read - IPL 2020: 'Rahul, Naam to Suna Hoga!', Shah Rukh Khan Shouts His Iconic Dialogue As Rahul Tripathi Collects his Man of The Match Award

On Sunday, actor Uday Chopra, who was an assistant on the set, recalled how the film started the trend of Behind The Scene (BTS) videos in Bollywood. “Adi wanted to do something that no one had ever done before in India with DDLJ. He asked me to be in charge of directing the ‘making’, and since this had not been done before, I had to pretty much invent how to go about it. Having just returned from film school in California, I decided this would be a great opportunity to try my hand at another aspect of filmmaking,” Uday said.

“The first thing we needed was lots of footage on set and back then S-VHS was the only viable option. So, apart from being an assistant on the set I also became the videographer for the BTS footage!” he continued.