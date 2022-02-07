It won’t be wrong to say that David Dhawan’s film Judwaa has a fanbase of its own. The movie, which starred Salman Khan in a double role, was loved by both audience and critics. Did you know that Salman Khan was not the first choice for the comedy film? In an old interview, Govinda revealed that he was the first choice for the 1997 film.Also Read - Salman Khan's Judwaa Co-Star Rambha all Set to Welcome her Third Child; Flaunts Baby Bump

In an interview to a media publication, Govinda said that Salman called him late at 2 am in the night and asked him to withdraw himself from the project and allow Salman to take over. While the director and the producer of the film remained the same, Salman took over the project and was cast as the lead. Meanwhile, the film which had already gone on the floors was shelved.

Govinda clarified that he would never let any project come between Salman and his friendship. He also said that he has utmost respect for Khan and his family. What's more? Govinda revealed that he shares a good bond with not just Salman but also with his brother Sohail.

