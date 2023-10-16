Home

At the special screening of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Mumbai, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar surprised the audience. The actor later forgot to mention Salman Khan in his speech.

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Karan Johar surprised a whole theatre which was running a special show of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai marking 25 years of its release in Mumbai. The popular trio excited the audience and goofed around as they discussed the time that they spent shooting the film. K2H2, as it is popularly called, was Karan’s big Bollywood directorial debut. The film featured many other stars including Kajol, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh among others.

At the special event on Sunday evening, SRK talked to the fans and joked how his son, Aryan Khan was a baby and has turned 25 now – growing with the film. He called Karan his other son and said, “I have a son woh is 25 years old now, and now that I look back upon it, I feel very happy and proud that I launched a young son like Karan Johar because I was a little more established than he was. I am thankful to Yash Johar and Hiroo aunty for backing that decision and we got a film like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan forgets Salman Khan

SRK then went on to thank all other members of the film including the late Reema Lagoo, and other actors. However, he missed mentioning Salman Khan who played the role of Aman, Anjali’s fiance in the film. The Jawan star said “I would like to thank Reema ji who is not with us now. Farida Jalal of course, we all love her, and Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and a lot of other actors who I may have forgotten to mention.” The moment he got done with the part, the audience started chanting ‘Salman Bhai’ in an attempt to remind him to thank him as well. SRK, being the goofball that he is, immediately joked around and said, “woh interval ke baad aayega (he will come after the interval).”

Shah Rukh has his own ways of making people laugh and flaunting his wittiness. This time too, he just made the audience laugh and added, “Abhi interval tak speech nahi hi hai meri,” and everyone cracked up. He later mentioned both Salman and Rani in his speech and the little kids who helped in filming the entire summer camp part.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, essentially a love triangle, is one of the most loved and popular romantic Hindi films. It starred the three stars in their most iconic roles ever. Salman featured in the film in a guest appearance and won many hearts as Aman. 25 years have gone by but ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, tum nahi samjhoge…‘!

