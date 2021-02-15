Thalapathy Vijay might be riding big on the success of his recently released movie Master but his fans are also celebrating the day for his first-ever blockbuster Tamil movie titled Poove Unakkaga. Directed by Vikraman, it was the first film that established Vijay in the league of the reigning superstars of the South Indian cinema and garnered a lot of love from the audience. Also Read - Master Box Office, Day 33: Thalapathy Vijay Beats Theri in Chennai After Beating Baahubali 2

As the film turned 25 today, the fans took to Twitter to trend #25YearsOfPooveUnakkaga and shared several interesting anecdotes. Check out a few fans’ tweets here: Also Read - Master Star Thalapathy Vijay is 'Diamond, Eligible For What he Asks': Producer on Superstar's Fees

Poove Unakkaga was the first blockbuster in Thalapathy @actorvijay career and went on to become a Silver Jubilee, running for nearly 270 days at the box office. This classic movie still ruling the hearts of many people ❤#25YearsofPooveUnakkaga #Master @SuperGoodFilms_ pic.twitter.com/7mtCOMKwDQ — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) February 15, 2021

One of the Biggest Industry Blockbuster#25YearsofPooveUnakkaga pic.twitter.com/NDUeqVzFjG — мαѕтєя тнє вℓαѕтєя (@VJMSDAddict) February 15, 2021

A film which ran for 250+days and was remade in telugu, kannada and hindi too.. !! #25YearsofPooveUnakkaga pic.twitter.com/NwkJHbg8na — _Blank_ (@im_sharanV) February 15, 2021

Interesting facts about Thalapathy Vijay starrer Poove Unakkaga:

1. The film was remade in three languages. In Telugu as Subhakankshalu (1997), in Kannada as Ee Hrudaya Ninagagi (1997), and in Hindi as Badhaai Ho Badhaai (2002). It was also dubbed in Hindi as Manzil Pyaar Ki.

2. Poove Unakkaga was a major film in Vijay’s career. It completed over 300 days in eight centers and was pulled down only because of the other Diwali releases ahead. Interestingly, the film was still running at around 80 per cent occupancy when it had to leave the theatres to make way for other Diwali special films.

3. In an interview later, the director of the film mentioned that he had seen Vijay in a song on TV and that’s when he thought of reaching out to the actor for the film.

4. As mentioned in a report published in Tamil Nadu daily Vikatan, the director was told by multiple people that Vijay won’t suit the role in the lead as it’s a family film, however, Vikraman was sure about having Vijay. The daily quoted an actor from the film as saying, “You’re taking a big gamble, it’s like keeping a palm fruit on a sparrow’s head, how would he suit this film?” After shooting the film with Vijay on the first day, the director called up the same actor and told him that the ‘sparrow’ is capable of ‘withstanding even a big rock on his head.’

5. Thalapathy Vijay suffered an accident during the filming of the song Chiclet that was being shot in Ooty. He had to ride a horse from the hilltop and while he was on the horse, he fell off and got his legs injured. However, he got up and began to shoot again as if nothing had happened.

6. Another interesting fact is that Thalapathy Vijay refused to use a stunt double. He performed his own stunt in the film. Unfortunately, the action scene in which he showcases his skills, couldn’t be part of the final cut.

7. During the release of the movie, director Vikraman had predicted that Thalapathy Vijay would become a big superstar one day. Well, the rest is history!

How many of these facts did you know before?