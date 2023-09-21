Home

3 Idiots Actor Akhil Mishra Dies in an Accident at 58

Actor Akhil Mishra, who was a part of 3 Idiots as librarian Dubey has passed away after an accidental fall. He was 58. Akhil Mishra was reportedly working in his kitchen and slipped. A source close to IANS said that he was found injured on the floor in the kitchen and died in the hospital. Akhil is survived by his wife Suzanne Bernert, who is a German actress. She was in Hyderabad when Akhil breathed his last. She reportedly said, “My heart is broken, my second half is gone”.

As per reports, his body has been sent for post-mortem.

Akhil Mishra has been a part of movies like Don, Well Don Abba, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Radio (2009 film), Gandhi, My Father, and Shikhar. He did several TV shows like Bhanwar, Uttaran (Umed Singh Bundela ), Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, Bharat Ek Koj, Rajani, and many others.

A few days ago, Akhil’s wife Suzanne did an interview where she mentioned the late actor. Akhil had put his career on hold to help her learn ‘shudh Hindi’. They got married in 2009 and later in a traditional ceremony on September 30, 2011. The two have worked together in the film Kram and the TV series Mera Dil Dewaana.

May his soul rest in peace.

