3 Idiots actor Omi Vaidya appeals for Sonam Wangchuk as his hunger strike enters critical phase: ‘Don’t let Phunsukh…’

Omi Vaidya has extended support to Sonam Wangchuk by urging the public to stand with the activist as his indefinite hunger strike continues. The actor's emotional message referencing 3 Idiots has sparked widespread attention online.

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3 Idiots, Omi Vaidya, Rajkumar Hirani, Hunger protest (PC: Twitter)

Actor Omi Vaidya has come forward with an emotional appeal in support of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is currently on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. Best known for playing Chatur Ramalingam in the blockbuster film 3 Idiots, Vaidya urged people to pay attention to Wangchuk’s worsening health and the issues behind his protest. Referring to the beloved character Phunsukh Wangdu from the film, the actor asked the public not to ignore the activist’s condition and encouraged everyone to understand why he has chosen to continue his fast despite the risks.

Omi Vaidya urges people to support Sonam Wangchuk

Omi Vaidya shared a heartfelt video on social media where he introduced himself before addressing the ongoing protest. He said, “Don’t let Phunsukh Wangdu die. Hello idiots, pehchana? This is Omi Vaidya, Chatur from 3 Idiots and Sadiq from The Office, and I have an important message for you. I don’t really do this very often, so please listen up.”

The actor reminded viewers that Aamir Khan’s character Phunsukh Wangdu in 3 Idiots was inspired by the real-life Sonam Wangchuk. Speaking about the activist, Vaidya said, “Did you know that Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots is actually based on a real-life Ladakhi engineer, innovator, educator and reformer named Sonam Wangchuk? I’ve met this guy. He’s a pretty interesting character.”

Calling Wangchuk a humble and inspiring personality, he added that the activist has achieved remarkable things in education and innovation. Vaidya also expressed concern over Wangchuk’s health, saying, “Right now he is on a very long hunger strike. His blood sugar has gone down very much. I don’t know if you’ve heard about this. I don’t know if the media is reporting this. But this is a pretty important thing.”

Explaining the purpose of the protest, the actor said Wangchuk is raising concerns about education, Ladakh’s autonomy and environmental issues. He concluded with an appeal, saying, “Whether you agree with him or not, I don’t really want this guy to die.”

See Omi Vaidya’s viral video on Sonam Wangchuk here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omi Vaidya (@omivaidya_official)

Why is Sonam Wangchuk on hunger strike?

According to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), Sonam Wangchuk’s hunger strike entered its 16th day on Tuesday. The organisation claimed that he has lost nearly 9 kg since beginning his fast and that his health has continued to deteriorate. The protest is linked to alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. CJP’s larger protest entered Day 24 after beginning on June 20.

Wangchuk joined the movement on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike ever since. The group has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the examination controversy. The organisation has also announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20 during the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

How 3 Idiots is connected to Sonam Wangchuk?

The emotional appeal attracted widespread attention because Sonam Wangchuk is widely believed to have inspired the character Phunsukh Wangdu from 3 Idiots. While the film follows the fictional journey of Rancho, played by Aamir Khan, the character’s innovative thinking and educational philosophy were inspired by Wangchuk’s real-life work.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots remains one of India’s most celebrated comedy-drama films. The movie stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor. It follows two friends searching for their missing college companion Rancho before discovering that he is actually the internationally respected inventor Phunsukh Wangdu. The film became a cultural phenomenon for highlighting the pressure within India’s education system while encouraging creativity, innovation and learning beyond textbooks.