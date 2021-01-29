Pradeep Machiraju’s highly anticipated film 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela has finally hit the theatres today (January 29). The film has garnered positive reviews so far and viewers are appreciating the actor’s comic timing and impeccable screenplay. The film has now become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulez among others. The film is available for free HD download and it may affect the box office collection of the film leaving makers worried. Also Read - Master Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Starring Amritha Aiyer opposite Pradeep, the film revolves around a couple who learns that they are reincarnated and shared an exceptional bond in the previous life. Munna Dhulipudi directorial is the only film that released this week and is expected to go bigger at the box office. It will also be interesting to see if it breaks Vijay’s Master records at the ticket window. The romantic drama is backed by Babu SV under his banner SV productions. The film also features Hyper Aadhi, Posani Krishna Murali and Viva Harsha, among others. The music of the film is composed by Anup Rubens and one of the songs of the film titled ‘Neeli Neeli Aakasam’ received much appreciation.

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Master, Krack, Putham Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

