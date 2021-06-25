365 Days fame Michele Morrone has issued a statement expressing displeasure and anger after his nude pictures from the sets of the show were leaked online. The actor mentioned that it is really offensive and disrespectful. Also Read - '365 Days' Star Michele Morrone Likely To Make Bollywood Debut With Karan Johar? Deets Inside

Michele Morrone talked about privacy and mentioned that it is never okay to invade someone’s privacy. He also added that it was very offensive for him. “As an actor your life becomes public. But as a human being, I would still like my privacy to myself, I am a huge fan of privacy. It is never ok to invade someone’s privacy and it’s very disrespectful. I really wanna thanks all of my online family for taking action against all the private images of me that leaked while I was working on set professionally. What happened is a big offense to me. I really appreciate what you have all done guys…As always,” the statement read.

Italian actor Michele Morrone won a million hearts with his role in the romantic drama 365 Days which is a Polish erotic drama film based on the first novel of a trilogy written by Blanka Lipińska. The series directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, grabbed headlines globally as fans went crazy over Michele Morrone’s performance. In the series, he played the role of gangster Massimo Torricelli opposite Anna-Maria Sieklucka who played the role of his lover.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was reported that Michele is also likely to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar. ETimes had reported that Karan Kohar contacted the Italian superstar offering a Bollywood film. The report cited a source claiming that Johar had contacted Michele Morrone expressing the desire to work with him.