New Delhi: Italian actor Michele Morrone who has already won a million hearts with his role in romantic drama '365 Days' is likely to make his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar.

As per a report in ETimes, Karan Kohar has contacted the Italian superstar offering a Bollywood film. The report cited a source claiming that Johar had contacted Michele Morrone expressing the desire to work with him. "Michele Morrone was all anyone was talking about in 2020. Considering his popularity in the country, Karan Johar reached out to Michele and his team. He is in talks to sign Michele up for a Bollywood film or as part of Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital wing of his production house," the source had claimed.

This has come a year after Michele Morrone expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood movie. In 2020, Michele spoke about his plans of making a debut in Bollywood and said that he will accept an offer if it is a good story. “If they propose a very nice story in Bollywood, why not. I mean this is my job, this is my work. If they propose me a beautiful story, I don’t mind to do it,” he had said.

‘365 Days’ is a Polish erotic drama film based on the first novel of a trilogy written by Blanka Lipińska. The series directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, grabbed headlines globally as fans went crazy over Michele Morrone’s performance. In the series, he played the role of gangster Massimo Torricelli opposite Anna-Maria Sieklucka who played the role of his lover.