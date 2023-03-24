Home

4 Best Indian Web Shows For Your Weekend Binge-Watch List

A glimpse at four best Indian shows of 2023 streaming on OTT platform for your weekend binge-watching list.

4 Best Indian Web Shows: The best escapism for movie buffs and Gen Z is long form entertainment on digital streaming platforms. In today’s hectic times, working professionals are quite dependent on OTT for engaging content-driven series and movies. The audience’s interest in binge-watching increased manifold during pandemic. During weekend, both professionals and college students are hooked to their favourite shows. It’s not just the theatrical releases but web series as well that have created a lot of buzz at the media and entertainment space. The varieties of genres and age-defined content for everyone makes the web content more appealing and entertaining. Let’s take a glimpse at some of the shows that are worth your time for this weekend.

HUNTER – TOOTEGA NAHI TODEGA ON AMAZON MINI TV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

Amazon miniTV’s biggest launch of the year – Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega will take you to the darkest realms of Aamchi Mumbai. You will witness Bollywood’s Anna aka Suneil Shetty in his raw and action packed chiselled Avatar solving gruesome mysteries as ACP Vikram. Packed with crazy action, powerful dialogues and nostalgic music revisited to sync up with the series’ gripping narrative, this high octane show becomes one of the best watches for the weekend.

Watch it here : https://www.amazon.in/minitv/tp/53e84807-e889-4634-a5fc-8c903fb3b587

FARZI ON AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

One has to live under a rock if they haven’t heard about Farzi yet! This suspense-drama series featuring the best of both worlds vis a vis Shahid Kapoor(Sunny) and Vijay Sethupathi(Michael) is hands down one of the best series that has launched this year! By now almost the entire world has watched Farzi, but if you have missed it for any reason, watch it now! If you have watched it already, there is always time to watch it again!

Watch it here: https://www.primevideo.com/detail/Farzi/0HDHQAUF5LPWOJRCO025LFJSJI

CHOR NIKAL KE BHAGA ON NETFLIX

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

This highly engaging thriller is the story of Neha Grover (Yami Gautam) a flight attendant and her businessman boyfriend Ankit Sethi (Sunny Kaushal), who are on a mission to steal the diamonds to clear their debt. The drama unfolds when their flight 40,000 feet in the air gets hijacked by a terrorist.

Watch it here : https://www.netflix.com/in/title/81305487

ROCKET BOYS 2 ON SONY LIV

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim Sarbh (@jimsarbhforreal)

This biographical drama series depicts how India became a nuclear power in the face of an increasing global threat of conflict and the lives of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha (Jim Sarbh) and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai (Ishwak Singh). The way scientists have executed and come up with theories, makes it feel like its happening next door. Must watch show!

Watch it here : https://www.sonyliv.com/shows/rocket-boys-1700000852/lift-off-1000213610?watch=true

For more updates, check out this space at India.com.

