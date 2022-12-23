4 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At Shaan’s Concert In Hooghly, West Bengal

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and two of them are still under treatment there.

4 Injured In Stampede-Like Situation At Shaan's Concert In Hooghly, West Bengal (File)

Kolkata: Four people were injured in a stampede-like situation as people rushed to watch Bollywood singer Shaan’s perform at a college fest in Kolkata on Thursday. The incident took place on Thursday night at Uttarpara Government School where the fest of Raja Pyari Mohan College was held, said a police official. “When the singer came we had to open the gates and many forced themselves in, creating a stampede-like situation,” police said. Police used lathi-charge to control the crowd. Two people are still undergoing treatment.

“Four persons were injured in a stampede-like situation during a college fest in Hooghly as the police wielded the stick to control unruly spectators who had flocked to watch Bollywood singer Shaan,” the police said on Friday.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and two of them are still under treatment there while no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, the police official added.

(With PTI inputs)