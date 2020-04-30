Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu are monkeys to each other, star couple, love birds and what not. They are celebrating four years of their wedding (Monkeyversary as they call it) on April 30. The couple is in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic which leads to nationwide lockdown. On their fourth wedding anniversary Karan and Bipasha have taken to their respective Instagram accounts to express just how much blessed they are to be able to spend a lifetime of togetherness. Also Read - Karan Singh Grover Raises Bar of Husband Goals, Turns Photographer For Bipasha Basu on Birthday

Bipasha’s latest Instagram post has a beautiful clip from the wedding that shows some candid love-dovey moments. Dressed up as the Bengali bride (not to forget that gorgeous red Sabyasachi lehenga), Bipasha looks stunning in the video and of course, brings many memories of her lovely monkey wedding from 2016. She wrote, “There is no emotion that is bigger than love . No other emotion has the tremendous power of Love ❤️ I am blessed to be with someone everyday of my life ,who I love so deeply… each day together we look for small joys which fills us with so much gratitude for our life 🙏. Focussing on love , positivity, faith, belief ,magic and gratitude – that’s our motto❤️ Celebrate love each day … count your blessings each day… thank life and live it fully each day❤️ Today is our 4th Wedding Anniversary🙏 Time really flies… so make the best of each and every second… make beautiful memories and only hold onto the good things and feelings and let the rest go. Thank you all ,for your wishes and love. Sending virtual hugs and big love to all❤️

Spread love 🙏 #Monkeyversary #monkeylove #stayhome”. (sic) Also Read - Bipasha Basu Raises Heat at Karan Singh Grover's Pre-Birthday Bash in Maldives, Pictures go Viral

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover shared the same video with a love-filled message, “Wish a very very very Happy Anniversary my sweet sweet love! You’ve transmuted all the darkness, you’ve transformed all the pain… You’ve walked with me through the storm, through sunshine and even the rain…You’ve introduced me to peace, you’ve shown me true love and made every moment of my life bliss…I’ll love you more everyday in this life and rest, I promise you this…You pat me on my back when I’m right and kick my ass when I’m wrong…You make every moment beautiful even if our path sometimes seems weary and long…You are my partner, my lover, my soulmate, my own, my best friend , my everything and much more than anyone can say, can hear or can see..My soul thanks you every moment in this dimension and the rest raised to infinity. Thank you my love for being mine. Wish you a very happy anniversary! #monkeylove” (sic) Also Read - Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's Affectionate Kiss in THIS Video on Valentine's Day Goes Viral

Watch the romantic wedding clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Apr 29, 2020 at 6:20pm PDT

Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover’s wedding was shot by Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer. They also shot Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding in Italy.

Bipasha and Karan dated for around a year before getting married and also got featured in horror film Alone.