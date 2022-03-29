It’s been a week since ‘Jalsa,’ an Amazon original, was published on the popular streaming platform, but the film has already generated a lot of talks thanks to its captivating storyline, excellent performances by actors Vidya Balan, and Shefali Shah, and a stellar cast. Vidya, who is known for effortlessly acing every role she takes on, plays Maya, a journalist in the film. Suresh Triveni directs the drama thriller, which also features Shefali in the role of Rukhsana, Maya’s cook.Also Read - Jalsa: Meet Vidhatri Bandi, Surya Kasibhatla And Shafeen Patel – The Performers Who Left an Everlasting Impression

'Jalsa' is an engrossing battle narrative told through the eyes of a topline journalist and her cook. The film with its stunning performances and tense storyline, keeps you on the edge of your seat, leaving you wanting more. Here are five reasons why the film is a must-see for anyone who hasn't seen it yet.

1. Two power performers – Vidya Balan & Shefali Shah

The coming together of two strong actors – Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, who share the screen space for the first time – is one of the primary USPs of ‘Jalsa.’ Vidya and Shefali are superb in a picture that revolves around their palpitating tension. It’s emotionally satisfying for the audience, especially their admirers, to see these magnificent actresses reveal what they’re made of. Their expressions as characters convey much and genuinely justify their feelings. Also Read - Jalsa Review: Compelling Human Drama With Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah’s Masterclass Acting Without Acting

2. Edge-of-the-seat human drama

The incidents described in the film through the fantastic story are compelling, riveting, and engaging, providing an edge-of-your-seat experience. The film is technically and aesthetically sound, which helps to elicit strong emotions. For the most part, ‘Jalsa,’ a gripping drama with a complicated moral core, keeps you on the edge of your seat. This one is a must-see, especially for its fantastic climax—a 2022 surprise and success.

3. Suresh Triveni’s other world

Following the critical praise for his film ‘Tumhari Sulu,’ which also stars Vidya Balan, filmmaker Suresh Triveni delivers another compelling story in ‘Jalsa.’ Suresh’s story is around inner turmoil and self-reflection, and it’s a gripping portrayal of guilt and self-reflection. His greatness resides in the fact that he avoids having his two main characters verbally confront each other. We are pushed to find ourselves and their narrative because of these two women’s deafening silences and hushed pandemonium. The trip for the audience remains interesting as it moves from a slice of life film to a rollercoaster of a life.

4. Surya Kasibhatla – Character like no one else’s

The movie features a role of a child with cerebral palsy played by an actor with the same disability. Surya Kasibhatla, a 14-year-old boy of Indian origin from Texas, with Cerebral palsy, played the role of Ayush and has established his character like no one else. According to Suresh, he has known someone very closely who has this condition of Cerebral palsy… so for him, casting Surya was not something that was forced into the narrative it just came naturally.

5. Each character is a performer to remember

Aside from Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, the film’s intensity was bolstered by the presence of three-star actors Vidhatri Bandi, Surya Kasibhatla, and Shafeen Patel, who created an impression with their powerful performances – which we can only describe as treasure finds by Suresh.

Have you seen Jalsa yet? Watch this space for more updates.