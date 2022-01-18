“Hope is one of the best things in the world,” is without a doubt one of the best quotes ever written. Why do you inquire? Because hope is the gasoline that keeps us going, it is the fuel that keeps us moving. However, there are times in a person’s life when digging up hope becomes too tough. Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha…, a freshly released anthology on Prime Video, is a must-see for non-motivational moments like this. Here are five life lessons from the series that lifted our spirits to new heights.Also Read - Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa: Makers Extend Gratitude For Accepting a Relatable Story

Here are 5 life lessons from the series that can help reach new heights:

1. It’s good to let go of control: We can only plan our lives, but we never know what turns they’ll take, when they’ll happen, or where they’ll happen. No matter how hard we try to hold on to something, we will always be able to let go of something else. There is no need to hold yourself accountable, and we simply accept that we will not have complete control over many aspects of life. Whatever the problem, Nizhal Tharum Idham says it beautifully: “We should never let it get the best of us.” Also Read - Thieves Loot Amazon, FedEx Cargo Trains In US, 160 Per Cent Rise In Theft Cases In Los Angeles

2. Face hardship with a smile: We all know what to do when life hands us lemons, but it’s easier said than done. Certain events leave us feeling dead on the inside and, to make matters worse, overwhelm us with guilt, which only adds to our agony. The anthology’s Loners teaches us that we must find methods to empty our hearts, emptying out all of our sadness, which will eventually help us digest the loss and make it easier to move on. Also Read - Delhi HC Dismisses Future Group's Plea To Declare Arbitration With Amazon illegal

3. Life is too short for grudges: it is human to make mistakes, and we all make them from time to time. The individuals closest to us, on the other hand, are the ones who suffer the most as a result of our errors. Grudge, on the other hand, is what messes everything up. Life is too brief, and we never know what will happen tomorrow, yet unhappy memories are the last thing we need in our lives. Mouname Paarvayaai advises us to learn to accept our mistakes and to practise forgiveness.

4. There’s always a way out: When people say, ‘Life opens windows when it closes doors,’ they actually mean it. When we are confronted with difficulties, we give up; but, we must learn to find a way out because there is always one. Mugakavasa Mutham tells us to struggle and find a solution when everything seems to be falling apart.

5. All one needs is a little courage: 5 Life Lessons From ‘Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha’ To Help Us Keep GoingNothing in life is easy for anyone! To get what one wants, one must work hard. We would always be sorry for the opportunities we passed up because we lacked the guts to speak up for ourselves. The Mask teaches us that no one else will live your life for you, and in order to do so, you must have the confidence to stand up for yourself and make your own decisions.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha...is brimming with inspiration and the promise of new beginnings. The anthology series is only available on Prime Video.