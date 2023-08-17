Home

5 Looks Of Sobhita Dhulipala From Made in Heaven That We Wish To Steal From Her Wardrobe And Where To Buy Similar

Are you also inspired by Tara Khanna's stylish outfits? Here are 5 fits of Sobhita Dhulipala from Made In Heaven that you can recreate right away.

After the first season of Made in Heaven took the audience by storm with its unparalleled storyline and thought-provoking themes about the impending marriage, the second season didn’t even take a blink of an eye to gather viewers. From diving into distinctive topics of racism, infidelity, polygamy, and equality within the Dalit community, season 2 made us question whether believing in love is worth it or not.

But, apart from just the narrative of each character and storylines that kept us glued to our screens, this series also kept us fashionably inspired. It was no less than a masterclass for fashion enthusiasts and you would agree! Especially Sobhita’s character, which had impactful attires. Whether it is the Sabyasachi floral bodycon dress or the breezy dresses that combined class and comfort, wherever the story meandered, the delivery of glamour remained a consistent thread.

Here’s listing 5 looks of Shobhita Dhulipala that had us taking notes, and where to buy them:

In the first episode of this season itself, Sobhita’s character Tara was seen in a bespoke black floral bodycon dress. This dress was metaphorically curated to go in sync with the narrative of the first episode. It exudes the vibe of a perfect revenge dress and every inch of it screams “Go big or go home” The Sabyasachi dress embodies the USP of the designer in a well-fitted body-hugging dressing that instantly makes us want to add something similar to our cart.

In one of the episodes, Tara (Sobhita’s character) decides to dress for herself as she says – “Incidental or not, I always dress up”. She picks an irresistibly sexy black slip dress that comes with sleek straps, is backless, and has a deep neckline. Paired with pumps and classy nude makeup with bold kohl eyes, the entire ensemble looks hot and how!



If you are sceptical about wearing red for the office, take cues from Tara! Balancing the bright red shirt with beige pants, Tara is seen wearing an elevated ensemble which ensures that your work wear fit is anything but boring. The beige high-waist pants look straight out of Zara’s design and can give you that sleek, balanced-out look.

If you are sceptical about wearing red for the office, take cues from Tara! Balancing the bright red shirt with beige pants, Tara is seen wearing an elevated ensemble which ensures that your work wear fit is anything but boring. The beige high-waist pants look straight out of Zara's design and can give you that sleek, balanced-out look.



Another great ensemble of Tara that kept stuck in our heads was the iconic Manish Malhotra Saree in peach-gold colour tones. Floral motifs in sequin and bead embroidery kept us smitten with the look. Paired with the brown watch, golden hoops and the bun added the right drama to the glamorous look.

From the hot hue of the top to its sexy cowl neckline, this look of Tara kept us gawking! The satin cowl halter neck top adds the right amount of sexiness to the class combined with its satin fabric. Paired with a high waist white tailored trouser, this look is perfect for daytime, as well as nighttime.

Which look impressed you the most?

