Anupamaa Spoiler Maha Episode: The TV show 'Anupamaa,' starring Rupali Ganguly is constantly ranking on the charts. The show has a tremendous fan base. In the upcoming episode of the Indian TV drama, the family will celebrate Anupama's birthday. The show begins on a high note when Bapuji chooses to give Anupama 45 gifts for her birthday. Nobody has ever acknowledged her birthday or given her a present in this house where she has lived for more than half of her life. Bapuji will decide to spend all of his money on gifts for her.

Five major spoilers in Anupamaa ahead of her 45th birthday:

1. Malvika’s farewell

Malvika had come to meet her brother Anuj the day before. She expresses her regret to her brother and assures him that she will take care of her own affairs. However, she will also mention that she will be leaving in a few days. She'll say she's not feeling well, so she'll go the furthest distance yet again. She'll also say that she'll keep talking on the phone this time. Both brothers and sisters will be able to put their differences aside, and Anuj will bid his sister goodbye.

2. Midnight surprise for Anupama

At 12 AM, Anuj will go to his front door to wish Anupama. He'll notice a note instructing him to come to the roof. He'll be relieved that his wait is over, but when he arrives, he'll discover that the entire family has surprised Anupama in the middle of the night.

3. Anupama gets selected for a Dance Reality Show

During the party, Anuj will receive word that Anupama’s dance video has been chosen for a dance reality show. Everyone’s happiness will skyrocket after hearing this. Anuj will also seek a pledge from Anupama that she will begin preparing with her utmost dedication.

4. Vanraj’s Attempt to Spoil Anupama’s Birthday

Vanraj, on the other hand, will grant Toshu a full day’s leave and request that he devote time to Kinjal. Toshu will invite Kinjal out, but she will decline because it is her mother’s birthday. When Toshu says Vanraj has granted him permission to depart, she will realise what is going on. She’ll inform Toshu that even here, Vanraj is attempting to ruin Anupama’s birthday celebrations.

5. Kinjal falls unconscious amid big reveal

The scenario will return to where it began. Anupama will proceed to the party to talk about marrying Anuj in the midst of everyone, and Kinjal will fall unconscious in the meanwhile. When she collapses, everyone will be stunned.

Excited much? Watch this space for more updates on Anupamaa.