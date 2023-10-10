Home

5 Reasons Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo Will Shatter Box Office Records in Kollywood

Leo is set for release on October 19 and here's why this Thalapathy Vijay starrer is all set to thrash some existing Kollywood Box Office records.

Leo Box Office Records: Leo is one of the biggest Kollywood releases of the year. The film marks the return of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan on screen after a hiatus of 15 years. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is a ‘bloody sweet’ treat for the fans of the actor who’s been waiting to see him make a solid re-entry with the director after the success of Master. The film is set to hit the screens on October 19 and is expected to thrash all the existing Kollywood Box Office records left, right and centre. How, you ask? Here are the five reasons why Leo could be just the biggest Tamil film this year!

Thalapathy Vijay – Lokesh Kanagaraj’s collaboration: An actor at the peak of his stardom. A director who’s coming after back-to-back huge blockbusters. When both team up for the second time after Master, can you imagine the havoc the movie will wreck at the Box Office? The hype is at an all-time high for a Tamil film. Lokesh Kanagaraj is a brand. He has done four movies— Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram—and all of them are blockbusters.Thalapathy Vijay is a numero uno actor in Kollywood and has delivered blockbusters consistently. His last movie, Beast, may have underperformed, but it still collected better than the movies of his counterparts. His business remains unaffected. He is aiming for the highest-grossing film in Kollywood surpassing 2.0. Along with Lokesh, who is known for strong content-oriented films, the sky is the limit as far as the Box Office is concerned. Leo – THE LCU connect: Ever since this project was announced, the biggest question among the fans is whether Leo is part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. For starters, LCU is the term coined by fans after Vikram was released. Vikram had a crossover of characters from Lokesh’s Kaithi. Lokesh also accepted the term and made it official.Leo could be the third instalment in the LCU. Though Lokesh has not confirmed the same officially yet, he has given hints. The curious fans have also fished out clues that prove Leo is indeed connected to the LCU. The stellar star cast: Leo boasts of a terrific star cast. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the movie has Trisha, often hailed as the “South Queen”, who has reunited with Vijay for the fifth time after 14 years. This reunion has created a massive buzz around the movie as fans regard them as one of the best on-screen pairs in Kollywood.The movie has Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal role in the action film. He excelled as an antagonist in KGF: Chapter 2. Leo is his debut movie in Tamil. The team released a promo of Sanjay Dutt with his character Antony Das. He sports an intense and rugged look. ‘Action King’ Arjun is also part of Leo. He plays a key role. He has a commanding screen presence, and it is evident from the promo of his character Harold Das. The movie also includes ace directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Mysskin playing significant roles. It is going to be a massive treat for fans! Chartbuster music and a well-cut trailer: An in-form Anirudh is the music composer of Leo. The first single ‘Naa Ready’, which was released months ago, is a smash-hit song and still tops the chart and music streaming platforms.The second single, ‘Badass’, is a ‘massy’ track that justifies the deadly character of Vijay’s Leo Das. A few more songs are remaining to be released. Needless to say, Anirudh has a knack for elevating the scenes with his pulsating background scores. Fans will repeat and watch the movie to relive the great experience. If the trailer is anything to go by, then Leo has got ‘blockbuster’ written all over it. It is superbly cut packed with breathtaking action sequences, and features Vijay in a never-before-seen avatar. It piqued the curiosity of fans. Biggest ever solo festival release: Producer Lalit Kumar has made a crucial decision to lock the release date as October 19, which he announced in the official promo.Owing to its arrival, none of the Tamil films have announced the clash with Leo. It’s a grand solo release in the home ground Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The pooja holidays start right after the opening weekend, which will serve as an advantage to the movie at the Box Office.

As per the producer, it’s one of the biggest-ever releases in Indian cinema. In overseas countries like the USA, UK, and Australia, the movie is getting released on the highest number of screens and shows for a Kollywood film. By all means, the movie will undoubtedly rewrite the Kollywood box office record books from October 19.

