Last week, Amazon Prime Video released the teaser for ‘Bestseller‘, a much-anticipated psychological thriller that offers a peek into the characters’ lives as well as a gripping plot. It has sparked a lot of interest and curiosity among audiences in a short period of time. And we’ll have plenty of reasons to become engrossed in this intriguing world when Bestseller debuts on Netflix on February 18th.Also Read - Shruti Haasan on Bestseller, Being Real on Social Media, And How Dad Kamal Haasan is a Big OTT Fan - Watch Video

Here are five reasons you should watch Bestseller:

1. Three celebs make OTT debut

With Bestseller, not just one but three-star actors make their OTT debut. A legendary actor with a repertoire of over 370 films, Mithun Chakraborty will be seen in his first-ever digital series. He plays a top cop in the series. There’s Shruti Haasan, who has been a part of anthologies in the past, but this will be her first full-fledged series as a central character, in the role of an aspiring author. Then, there’s Sonalee Kulkarni, a famous actor known for her fabulous performances in Marathi cinema, who enters the OTT medium with an important role – aide to Mithun’s character – in this series. With three established actors making headway to the digital medium is exciting. Isn’t it? Also Read - Bollywood vs South Cinema: Experts Weigh in on The Trending Debate After Pushpa's Unfathomable Success

2. Talented ensemble cast

If the above names weren’t enough, there is a mini constellation of sorts. There’s Arjan Bajwa who plays the key protagonist Tahir Wazir; his wife, Mayanka Kapoor, also a successful ad-filmmaker, portrayed by Gauahar Khan; and Satyajeet Dubey, in the role of an aspiring ad-filmmaker. With so many characters – played by an interesting mix of actors – it will be exciting to watch how their lives are intertwined, leading to mystery and magic on screen. Also Read - 'Mithun Da Had Tears In His Eyes..', Sonalee Kulkarni On Her Show Bestseller, Working With Mithun Da And Rise Of Regional Cinema | Exclusive

3. Online troll and Confusion

The trailer introduced us to the world of Tahir Wazir, a renowned writer and his chance meeting with a fan and aspiring writer, Meetu, along with flashes of cops, crime and a Twitter troll – @WazirIsGod! In the days of social media, online trolls are surely a nuisance in everyone’s lives. In fact, we have been seeing @WazirIsGod also taking over social media of real life celebrities like cricketer Hardik Pandya, actor-humanitarian Sonu Sood, and more. But who is this troll? Who is hiding under the guise of the username ‘Wazir Is God’ and what is his mission? Certainly there’s a lot of confusion and curiosity.

4. Picturesque Locations

From cityscapes to river ghats to coniferous forests, we get some pleasing glimpses of the gorgeous topography India offers, in the trailer. For a wanderluster, it’s like going on a virtual trip. And it could be so, ‘coz we hear that the series has been shot across 80 real locations in India, something that’s rare in today’s day and age. This series sure does promise to be a visual delight.

5. Intriguing

When it comes to psychological thrillers filled with suspense and drama, eventually we all are interested in discovering the truth behind each action, motive, and mind. So does Assistant Commissioner of Police Lokesh Pramanik (Mithun Chakraborty), along with his assistant (Sonalee Kulkarni) unearth who is the Twitter troll ‘Wazir Is God?’ Do they find out who and why Meetu Mathur (Shruti Haasan) was attacked? Does Tahir Wazir (Arjan Bajwa) finish writing his second novel? What happens to Tahir’s wife, Mayanka Kapoor (Gauahar Khan), or her intern (Satyajeet Dubey)? What is everyone’s hidden motive and what happens in the end? With so many questions to be answered, it does make for a binge-watch!

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar and produced by Siddharth Malhotra under the banner of Alchemy Production, Amazon Original Series Bestseller releases on Amazon Prime Video on 18 February 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories.

(This is a Press Release)