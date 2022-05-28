On Friday, NCB submitted a 6-page charge sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case in which there was no mention of Aryan Khan. The Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son was given a clean chit in the drugs-on-cruise case by the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).Also Read - Action Ordered Against Sameer Wankhede For ‘Shoddy Investigation’ In Aryan Khan Case

News agency ANI has reported, "Cruise drug bust case | All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak, reads a statement of Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB".

We list 5 reason why Aryan Khan’s case fell:

There is a standard practice of videography in such cases, which was not found during the search operation. No medical test was conducted to prove the consumption of drugs. No drugs were recovered and there was no witness who said that Aryan was consuming drugs. Aryan Khan’s mobile phone was seized. Officers started looking at Whatsapp chats of Aryan without even formally seizing the mobile phone of the actor’s son, NDTV reported. And nowhere, do the chats connect Aryan to the case. During the investigation, one witness turned hostile and informed the Special Investigation Team (SIT), that the witness was made to sign blank papers. Later, two witnesses said that they were not present at the location.

The Press Note Shared by NCB in Aryan Khan Case:

The press note on the Aryan Khan drugs case reads, "No complaint filed due to lack of sufficient evidence". The full statement says, "Based on an input NCB Mumbai on 02.10.2021, intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, MbPT and Nupur, Mohak and Munmun at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

“Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later an SIT from NCB Hars New Delhi, headed by Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Ops), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on 06.11.2021.”

“SIT carried out its investigation in an objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.”