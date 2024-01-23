Home

Entertainment

5 Reasons Why Munawar Faruqui Can Become The Winner of Bigg Boss 17

5 Reasons Why Munawar Faruqui Can Become The Winner of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 contender Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines on social media. Here are five reasons why Munawar can lift Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

5 Reasons Why Munawar Faruqui Can Become The Winner of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss 17 house. As the road to the finals of Bigg Boss 17 inches closer, the makers of the show decided to eliminate contestants. Season 17 of Bigg Boss has been a roller coaster ride for many contestants. After the eviction of Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Samarth Jurel. The top five contestants left are Ankita Lokhnade, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashetty, and Munawar Faruqui. The comedian has been a potential tile contender and has a well-planned strategy for the game. Here are five reasons why Munawar Faruqui can lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Trending Now

1. Munawar Faruqui’s Journey In Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui entered the Bigg Boss House 17 house in October 2023. He has been a potential title contender from the start of the show. When it comes to planning strategy for the game Faruqi has left everyone behind and is always seen on the safer side. However, the comedian has been constantly making headlines since he entered the reality show. The artist has brought much traction to the show and he has been emerging as one of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss 17 house.

You may like to read

2. Munawar Faruqui’s Connection In Bigg Boss 17 House

Faruqui has always maintained a good connection with other co-contestants. He has been in good bonds with Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Mannara Chopra. Munawar has always kept a strong connection, especially with Ankita and Mannara who have helped him in the task multiple times.

However, he has been recently logging heads with Vicky Jain after he was spotted hiding materials and using unfair methods to win the task. Fans of Bigg Boss have always spotted Mannara Chopra having a soft corner for Munawar on the show and have always defended him on the reality show.

3. Fandom of Munawar Faruqui In Bigg Boss 17 House

Munawar Faruqui has been a popular figure on social media and has brought great traction on the reality show. The artist has a huge fan following on social media, especially after appearing on reality shows like Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17. Currently, Munawar Faruqui has close to 11 million followers on Instagram and has many separate social media pages handled by his fans across various platforms.

4. Leadership Qualities Portrayed By Munwar Faruqui

Munawar had always found tasks and challenges given by Bigg Boss in his favour. On several occasions, Munawar Faruqui has been chosen as the captain of the house and has always favoured his close friends for making them the next captain of the house. Previously, Munwar had made Ankita Lokhande the captain of the house and later preferred Mannara Chopra over Samarth Jurel to lead the captaincy of the house. However, it was all

5. Munawar Never Misses The Chance To Make Headlines

Ever since Munawar stepped into Salman Khan’s show he has been constantly making headlines for roasting his co-contestants and his complicated love life tangled between Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan. On several occasions, Faruqui has dealt with not just his love triangle, but once pointed out that he misses his son and made controversial statements about his divorced life on the reality show.

Bigg Boss fans are yet to understand the complications behind Munawar’s love life, however once Ayesha Khan made the wild card entry in Bigg Boss 17, things had changed for Munawar. The social media influencer spilled beans about Faruqui and accused him of dating multiple women. She further went on to disclose that he sent a marriage proposal to a woman before entering Bigg Boss 17.

During a recent press conference with Bigg Boss contestants, he was accused of being a ‘womaniser’ and using female contestants to get ahead in the game. However, Munawar denied all the accusations and ignored them.

What are your thoughts on whether Munawar Faruqui can lift the Bigg Boss 17 title? Watch this space to get the latest updates on Bigg Boss season 17!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.