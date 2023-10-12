5 Records Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo Has Shattered Even Before Its Release

Home

Leo has already smashed the ball out of the park at the Box Office. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer is going to emerge as the most successfull Kollywood film soon. Read the full analysis.

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo is easily the most anticipated film right now. It is gearing up for a massive release worldwide on October 19. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is creating unprecedented records on several fronts even before its release which reflects the hype generated by the film among moviegoers.

We decode the records Leo has shattered so far even before the release.

Leo’s pre-release business:

The original budget of Leo is said to be around Rs 300 cr. The movie has already recovered its budget and made more money for its producers through theatrical and non-theatrical rights. It has fetched a whopping amount of around Rs 500 cr for the producer through its theatrical rights worldwide, digital rights, audio rights, and satellite rights. The producer made a table profit of Rs 200 cr before the release.

The business Leo has done is one of the highest in Indian cinema. Kollywood is thrilled about this incredible achievement which reiterates the stardom of Thalapathy Vijay.

100 cr+ Tamil Nadu rights for the first time in history:

The producer has sold Leo’s Tamil Nadu theatrical rights for a record price of Rs 100 cr on a minimum guarantee basis. This is the first time a movie has touched the triple-digit figure in Tamil Nadu. It is expected to perform incredibly well at the Box Office to achieve the breakeven.

Phenomenal pre-sales globally: Leo opened bookings well in advance in overseas regions. The booking began on September 7 in the UK on a smashing note. Traditionally considered Thalapathy Vijay’s stronghold, Leo sold over 10,000 tickets in the UK in just 24 hours, a new record. It broke Rajinikanth’s Jailer collection for Day 1 in the UK of £222,777 23 days before the release. Leo went on to become the highest-grossing film on day 1 by dethroning Maniratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 of £250,012.

It is on track to unseat Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as the highest-ever Indian film on day 1 in the UK. At present, Leo stands at No 2 with £316,893, eight days ahead of the release. The film is expected to claim the all-time Indian record in a few days.

Leo has become the highest-ever premiere collection for Vijay in the USA, beating Beast which raked in $658, 544. It is all set to become Vijay’s first and only the third Tamil film to cross the prestigious $1 million mark premiere. Only Kabali and Ponniyin Selvan 1 breached this coveted mark before in Kollywood. As per the latest update, Leo has crossed $752,804 in the USA for the premiere. Looking at the spectacular performance, Vijay is turning the USA into his stronghold, the market which only Rajini dominated among Kollywood actors. The USA and Canada collections will likely cross $1.5 Million from premiere shows alone.

Leo has opened on an impressive note in the Gulf, earning $460,000+ as of now. In Malaysia, Thalapathy Vijay’s fortress, Leo has sold 25000 tickets in just 12 hours of opening the bookings. It has collected MYR 798K / $169K so far and is all set to become the biggest-ever opening, looking at the booking trend.

Overall, Leo has grossed Rs 25 cr approximately just from the pre-sales and it will open the Rs 100 cr club on the opening day for Kollywood as most of the key regions are yet to start the bookings.

Highest-ever fan shows in Kerala:

Vijay is the biggest other language actor in Kerala. His stardom in Kerala is on par with Malayalam superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Leo gets a record number of fan shows in Kerala. The movie has already crossed 450 fan shows as we speak. It is highest among other language movies and second-highest of all time in the state, only behind Mohanlal’s ‘Marakkar,’ which secured 877 shows. The list of top 5 fan shows for Tamil movies in Kerala consists of only Vijay films, which shows he is unparalleled in the state.

Racing towards 1 Million Book My Show interests

BookMyShow interest is considered a tool to measure the hype of the film. Leo tops the BookMyShow chart by securing 730K interests, as we speak, which is the highest for an upcoming Indian film. Interestingly, this is almost twice higher than Prabhas-Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

Looking at the buzz and crazy demand for tickets, Leo will easily cross 1 million interests on BookMyShow in a few days.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

